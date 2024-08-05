Jumps racing has disappeared in the South Island apart from this week’s Grand National meeting and is no longer held at Ellerslie.

That closure came after the installation of the StrathAyr track and sale of the famous Ellerslie Hill, which for the money it brought was the right decision for the future of the thoroughbred code.

But tracks to race on aren’t the main issue. There are fewer jumpers and fewer jumps races but jockey numbers are also a major concern, with some capacity maiden hurdle races unable to allow all horses to start because there are not enough jockeys.

In total, 22 jockeys rode in jumps races in New Zealand last year, while 54 trainers lined up jumpers last year compared with 146 trainers in 2010.

There were 61 jumps races in the past financial year, half as many as in 2010.

While the numbers make grim reading, NZTR chief executive Bruce Sharrock was adamant his organisation would go into the consultation process with an open mind.

“Jumps racing in New Zealand is at a crossroads and as an industry we now need to decide what path we should take.

“Unfortunately, the economic reality means doing nothing is not an option. We are asking participants to carefully read the document, understand the situation we are currently facing, and ultimately provide feedback on the preferred option.”

There are definite arguments for retaining and supporting jumps racing and Sharrock acknowledged those.

It not only gives horses who may not be competitive on the flat an extended racing career but has been a crucial breeding ground for many outstanding trainers of flat horses.

And some of those who ride in jumps races or school (train horse to jump) them are sought after as horse breakers, pre-trainers, trackwork and even trials jockeys in an industry struggling for skilled staff.

Another factor is the proud history of New Zealand jumps racing and the point of difference it brings in winter when a lot of flat racing can be quite droll compared with the glamour of summer.

Sharrock said for a combination of those reasons NZTR was open to continuing jumps racing as a loss leader but wanted to know what owners, trainers, breeders and other industry participants thought, as well as punters, who ultimately pay for the whole industry, want them to do.

The consultation process and opportunity to provide feedback runs until September 6. Sharrock and his team will then seek further advice and speak to other industry groups before a decision is likely to be released on October 31.

If jumps racing is to be supported and continue it could need some new “home tracks” to embrace it with mini carnivals, dedicated media coverage like its own television show and most importantly a concerted attempt to get overseas jumps riders to come to New Zealand to ride in the UK and European off-seasons.

If NZTR decides the historic discipline cannot be sustained here a managed wind down will have to be put in place.

That would be a sad time for New Zealand racing.

“We are going into this with an open mind and we want to hear from people who care. Now is your chance so I hope people take that opportunity,” Sharrock said.