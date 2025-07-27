Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Mick On Monday: Te Rapa tumble leaves ace apprentice sidelined

Michael Guerin
By
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Ace Lawson-Carroll remains in Waikato Hospital after the four-horse accident at Te Rapa on Saturday. Photo / Trish Dunell

Ace Lawson-Carroll remains in Waikato Hospital after the four-horse accident at Te Rapa on Saturday. Photo / Trish Dunell

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What was bad could have been so much worse at Te Rapa on Saturday.

Because while popular apprentice Ace Lawson-Carroll faces a long stint on the sidelines after a horror fall in race four, the other three jockeys dislodged and all four horses involved appear to have escaped without serious

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save