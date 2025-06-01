Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Mick On Monday: Patience should pay off for returning sprinter

Michael Guerin
By
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Twain is a summer class sprinter who still relishes heavy tracks. Photo / Kenton Wright

Twain is a summer class sprinter who still relishes heavy tracks. Photo / Kenton Wright

The words of the late and legendary Bart Cummings were ringing in trainer John Bell’s ears when he deferred Twain’s comeback to racing a week ago.

But Bell says the high-class sprinter is now ready to resume on a winning note at Te Aroha today.

Twain (race four, No 3)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Racing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Racing