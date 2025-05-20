Advertisement
Lhasa to relish synthetic surface as Cambridge circuit returns

NZ Herald
Lhasa (left) can win on turf tracks but has been even more potent on synthetic surfaces. Photo / Race Images

Lhasa has matched up in quality sprinting fields on the turf this campaign and he will pay for that success at Cambridge Synthetic on Wednesday as a clear topweight in the Ride For Jimmy 1300.

The son of Hellbent announced himself a proper racehorse with four victories on the poly track, and while bringing that form to the turf up in grade is not an easy task, Lhasa did just that at Trentham in March, defeating open-class gallopers down the chute.

The gelding followed up that effort with a tidy placing behind former champion 2-year-old Velocious at Te Aroha, and his trainer Mark Treweek felt the gelding deserved another opportunity after a tough effort for sixth last time out at Te Rapa.

“He’s great, which is the reason why we’ve kept him going,” Treweek said.

“We were going to turn him out after his last race, but he didn’t get the best run there and has done so well since, and he goes really well on the poly tracks, so we thought we’d give him one more run.

“I’ve spaced his races a lot, he hasn’t been overtaxed.”

The 5-year-old is rated 15 points higher than his nearest rival on Wednesday and that is reflected in the weight scale, being assigned a 63kg impost, which has been slightly bettered by Rihaan Goyaram’s three-kilogram claim.

“It’s a lot of weight, we’re claiming three with Rihaan who is riding really well, so that brings him back to 60,” Treweek said.

“He’s still going to be giving most of the field a hell of a lot of weight, but he’s drawn well [2] and goes well on that track so hopefully his class carries him a long way.”

While Lhasa may be heading for a spell at short notice, Treweek is keeping the synthetic innovation races in mind through August, with options in both the Central Districts and South Island.

“The 1200m is still in Christchurch so it’s doubtful we’d go down there with him, but we would possibly consider it,” he said. “The 1400m is at Awapuni, so we’ll keep that in mind and tick him over, keeping him fresh.”

His stablemate Seamsew has also tasted success on the surface, with two wins and four placings from seven attempts across Cambridge and Awapuni.

The son of Brazen Beau has mixed his form on the turf this preparation, but is rated among the favourites in the TAB 970 and Treweek is hopeful of a bold showing.

“He’s a big, strong horse and can be a difficult ride, so we’ve gone for Vinnie [Colgan, jockey] and not a claimer,” he said.

“The weight [60kg] is a little bit of a worry, but he’s won with close to that before and the shorter trip will help. He’s drawn out wide, so I’m hoping he can get away well and be competitive again.

“He’s very well so I’m expecting a good run from him too.”

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk

