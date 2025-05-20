“I’ve spaced his races a lot, he hasn’t been overtaxed.”

The 5-year-old is rated 15 points higher than his nearest rival on Wednesday and that is reflected in the weight scale, being assigned a 63kg impost, which has been slightly bettered by Rihaan Goyaram’s three-kilogram claim.

“It’s a lot of weight, we’re claiming three with Rihaan who is riding really well, so that brings him back to 60,” Treweek said.

“He’s still going to be giving most of the field a hell of a lot of weight, but he’s drawn well [2] and goes well on that track so hopefully his class carries him a long way.”

While Lhasa may be heading for a spell at short notice, Treweek is keeping the synthetic innovation races in mind through August, with options in both the Central Districts and South Island.

“The 1200m is still in Christchurch so it’s doubtful we’d go down there with him, but we would possibly consider it,” he said. “The 1400m is at Awapuni, so we’ll keep that in mind and tick him over, keeping him fresh.”

His stablemate Seamsew has also tasted success on the surface, with two wins and four placings from seven attempts across Cambridge and Awapuni.

The son of Brazen Beau has mixed his form on the turf this preparation, but is rated among the favourites in the TAB 970 and Treweek is hopeful of a bold showing.

“He’s a big, strong horse and can be a difficult ride, so we’ve gone for Vinnie [Colgan, jockey] and not a claimer,” he said.

“The weight [60kg] is a little bit of a worry, but he’s won with close to that before and the shorter trip will help. He’s drawn out wide, so I’m hoping he can get away well and be competitive again.

“He’s very well so I’m expecting a good run from him too.”

