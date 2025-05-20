Lhasa has matched up in quality sprinting fields on the turf this campaign and he will pay for that success at Cambridge Synthetic on Wednesday as a clear topweight in the Ride For Jimmy 1300.
The son of Hellbent announced himself a proper racehorse with four victories on the poly track, and while bringing that form to the turf up in grade is not an easy task, Lhasa did just that at Trentham in March, defeating open-class gallopers down the chute.
The gelding followed up that effort with a tidy placing behind former champion 2-year-old Velocious at Te Aroha, and his trainer Mark Treweek felt the gelding deserved another opportunity after a tough effort for sixth last time out at Te Rapa.
“He’s great, which is the reason why we’ve kept him going,” Treweek said.
“We were going to turn him out after his last race, but he didn’t get the best run there and has done so well since, and he goes really well on the poly tracks, so we thought we’d give him one more run.