“We said to Craig to get a lead on him when he got around to the start as I hadn’t come all this way for him to get loose.”
Grylls did everything asked of him as he bounced the $2.30 favourite away cleanly from the barriers before relaxing nicely towards the rear as former Aussie galloper Azeezle set up proceedings from in front.
Azeezle was still going strongly in front at the 300m and looked to have all runners covered except Platinum Attack, who was out in the middle of the track and starting to steam home at a rate of knots.
Grylls never had to use the whip as Platinum Attack gobbled up Azeezle and cleared away for a comfortable two-length victory, with local Texas Dolly finishing off bravely for third.
“He struck that many wet tracks last year and all we have ever needed is a decent track that he got today,” Latta said.
“He’s pretty smart and I think he is up to winning a Group 1.
“He will back up next Saturday [Listed Stewards Stakes, 1200m] and we will definitely be looking at the Group 1s later in the year.”
Bred by Aquis Farm, G1G Racing & Breeding and Fly Horse, Platinum Attack was purchased by owners Neville McAlister and Lincoln Farms Bloodstock for $37,000 at the 2021 Magic Millions Gold Coast Weanling Sale and has now won six of his 16 starts and over $254,000 in prizemoney.
– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk