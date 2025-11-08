Platinum Attack and Craig Grylls bolted away with the main sprint at Riccarton. Photo / Ajay Berry

Progressive sprinter Platinum Attack finally got the firm track conditions he thrives on at Riccarton on Saturday to serve up a stunning performance when winning the Listed Donaldson Brown Pegasus Stakes.

The Lisa Latta-trained speedster hadn’t been seen on raceday since finishing sixth in Listed company at Trentham in April when clearly unsuited to the wet conditions that day.

Given a long break by Latta, the 5-year-old son of Santos was fitted for his reappearance on Saturday with two trials, which included a win over 1000m on his home track at Awapuni in early October.

Latta was confident she had her charge at peak fitness for the 1000m dash, even taking the precaution to ensure rider Craig Grylls was aware his responsibilities included ensuring the horse didn’t get loose travelling to the start because he was that full of himself.

“He has been scarily well in himself the last two weeks,” Latta said.