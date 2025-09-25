Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

La Dorada returns to The Valley tonight chasing different result

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

La Dorada won the Karaka Millions last season on her way to becoming Juvenile of the Year. Photo / Kenton Wright

La Dorada won the Karaka Millions last season on her way to becoming Juvenile of the Year. Photo / Kenton Wright

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Last season’s champion 2-year-old La Dorada will be out to prove her ability against her Australian counterparts on Friday night when she contests the Group 3 Scarborough Stakes (1200m) at The Valley.

A dominant winner of the $1 million Karaka Millions 2YO (1200m) and Group 1 Manawatu Sires’ Produce

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save