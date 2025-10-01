Kiwi trainer realises enormity of what Pier is up against at Randwick

“I would rather him cover a bit of ground and not have a hard-luck story, if he gets a fair crack at them then I can’t complain.”
Pier tuned up for the Epsom at Rosehill, where the son of Proisir finished off well to run third in the Group 2 Theo Marks Stakes (1300m).
“I couldn’t be happier with the horse, he’s really bright and we had this race picked out after he won at Eagle Farm [Listed Wayne Wilson, 1600m] back in June,” said Weatherley, who trains in partnership with daughter Briar.
“He was super in the Theo Marks, it was very much like the BRC Sprint (Group 3, 1350m) when he ran third and then won the Wayne Wilson.”
Pier had improved with the Rosehill outing, as Weatherly had expected.
“He got back and hit the line nicely and I knew he was a bit pretty, he was 552kg leading into that race and I put him on the scales this morning [Wednesday] and he was 542kg,” he said.
Pier’s performance in the Epsom will determine the six-year-old’s length of stay in Australia.
“Everything depends on Saturday, there are options and if he went really well there’s the King Charles Stakes (Group 1, 1600m) in a couple of weeks or the Craven Plate (Group 3, 1800m) in three weeks,” he said.
“He also holds a nom for the Cox Plate [Group 1, 2040m], but that’s pie in the sky stuff at the moment.
“He’d have to do something pretty special to warrant putting him on a truck to go to Melbourne to take on Via Sistina and the like.”
Weatherley will also be keeping an eye on his home meeting on Saturday, where Mali Ston steps out in the Listed Team Wealleans Matamata Cup (1600m).
“He’s a stable favourite and his run last time over 1200m at Te Rapa wasn’t a bad one, he got to the line okay,” he said.
“I know it’s a good field, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he put his hand up.”
