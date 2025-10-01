Pier has returned to his best form after a luckless season as a four-year-old. Photo / Kenton Wright

Kiwi trainer realises enormity of what Pier is up against at Randwick

Trainer Darryn Weatherley is taking a glass-half-full approach ahead of Saturday’s Epsom Handicap after he came up with an awkward wide gate for Pier.

Luck didn’t go Weatherley’s way at Tuesday’s barrier draw for the Randwick feature, but he remains positive and will put his faith in multiple Group 1-winning jockey Ethan Brown to work his magic.

“He knows how to steer them, but I didn’t help him by putting my hand in the barrel and coming up with barrier 13 out of 14,” he said.

“It’s the biggest worry, but in saying that he’s a big-striding horse and it’s a long run down the back straight.

“The hardest one to beat will obviously be the mare [Autumn Glow] and she’s drawn outside us, so at least Ethan can keep an eye on where she’s at.