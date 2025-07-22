Advertisement
Italian stallion Per Incanto new hero of New Zealand breeding industry

NZ Herald
6 mins to read

Jimmysstar in the Oakleigh Plate was one of sire Per Incanto's Group 1 winners this season.

Hall of Fame stallion Savabeel’s nine-year hold on the Centaine Award has been broken by the pride of the Wairarapa, Per Incanto.

The Little Avondale Stud star has achieved worldwide progeny earnings of more than $20 million in the 2024-25 season, giving him a comfortable buffer over Savabeel ($17.85m)

