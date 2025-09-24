Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Horse racing: Cole not panicking as classy 3-year-old eyes Guineas

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Landlock (in red) is one of the favourites for the $175,000 Hawkes Bay Guineas. Photo / Race Images

Landlock (in red) is one of the favourites for the $175,000 Hawkes Bay Guineas. Photo / Race Images

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Cody Cole is keeping his options open with his talented 3-year-old Landlock as wet weather threatens to halt his initial plan to contest Saturday’s Timberspan Hawke’s Bay Guineas (1400m) at Te Rapa.

Landlock is the highest-rated galloper in the $175,000 contest, having narrowly gone down to Return To Conquer

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save