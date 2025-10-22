She then finished fourth on debut over 1200m at Ellerslie last month to subsequent Group 2 winner Well Written and was then backed into $1.90 favouritism for her second-up test.

From her ace draw, she settled on the fence, a couple of lengths off pacemaker Earlicheer. In the home straight, jockey Opie Bosson wove a path between runners and unleashed Avantaggia, who opened up several lengths on her rivals and held off the late challenge of Confesara to win by three-quarters of a length.

Bosson was pleased with her winning performance and said she had improved since her debut effort.

“In her first start, she had to work quite hard from the gate and probably used up a little too much petrol,” he said. “She bounced out of that race well and her work has been quite nice and barrier one was a big assist [today].

“They were going quite quick and had her off the nickel most of the way, but she is a real professional and went through the gap as good as gold and the only thing she did wrong was look at the winning post.”

Co-trainer Bergerson was rapt with the result and said it was a sentimental win for the stable.

“It’s a bit of a full-circle moment,” he said. “We had so much to do with her mum and she has got plenty of her traits.

“She was aided by a very good ride by Opie. He got a lovely track into the race and saved all the ground, which was probably the winning of it.

“I think it was a sharp-enough field, so hopefully she can go on with it. I am excited to see what is next.”

Stakes assignments now await Avantaggia, but Bergerson said they will let the dust settle before making any firm plans.

“We will just see how she comes through it,” he said. “The goal for her is certainly black-type and there are plenty of races coming up over that Christmas period, so hopefully we can steer her towards one of those.”

