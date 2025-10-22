Advertisement
Home / Sport / Racing

Horse racing: Blueblood filly takes first steps in champion mum’s hoofprints

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Avantaggia and Opie Bosson justified their favouritism at Te Aroha on Wednesday. Photo / Kenton Wright

It was a full-circle moment for Te Akau Racing at Te Aroha on Wednesday when Avantaggia broke through for her maiden win in the Donaghys Moxipor.

The blue-blooded filly is a daughter of Coolmore’s ill-fated stallion Wootton Bassett and Te Akau’s former nine-time Group 1 winner Avantage.

Following her stellar

