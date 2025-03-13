“I’ll give him a spell and he’ll probably go to Sydney or Melbourne in the spring.

“That’s the main reason I’m starting at Tauranga, they go the opposite way around and that gives options later on.

“I was going to start in the Awapuni Gold Cup [Group 2, 2100m], but that’s at Trentham and for some obscure reason he’s never gone any good there. He’s only beaten one horse in four starts there.”

Herbert is raced by Wheeler with former Taranaki Racing chief executive Carey Hobbs and another long-time friend Dennis Hunt.

“Carey bought the mare for $900 on Gavelhouse with the foal at foot by Sweet Orange, he’s a lovely horse so he’s a real bargain,” Wheeler said.

“Dennis is a mate of mine who had a building business in Australia, he’s a Kiwi but was there for 30 years or so.

“He came home about four years ago, we’ve been close friends for 40 years.”

Wheeler has long held a high opinion of Herbert and knew time would be the key to the horse fulfilling his potential.

“Without gloating or anything, I said to Carey this is definitely a Group horse but we’ve had to get him to race properly and we’ve spent quite a bit of time and a few starts to get there,” he said.

Herbert also rekindles memories of Wheeler’s former star galloper and Group 1 Cox Plate (2040m) winner Poetic Prince.

“He’s nowhere near as good as Poetic Prince, but he’s very much like him with a high cruising speed and, with time, he’s racing well now,” he said.

Herbert is a son of the All-American mare Ze One, whose pedigree page features a host of Group 2 winners including Dark Destroyer, Wandjina, Dracula, Inspiration, Miss Sentimental and Complacent.

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk