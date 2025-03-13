In-form 4-year-old Herbert will end an already lucrative campaign at Tauranga on Saturday before a break, with plans to travel further afield later in the year.
The John Wheeler-prepared representative will shoot for four wins on the bounce in the Group 2 Ultimate Mazda Japan Trophy (1600m) to draw to a close a preparation that has seen him justify his trainer’s belief.
Herbert has recently been successful at Wanganui and Matamata and in between times, claimed the thick end of the stake on his home track at New Plymouth in the G3 Taranaki Cup (1800m).
This weekend’s northern venture will also provide the gelding with a right-handed experience that will stand him in good stead for future options.
“He’ll go out after Saturday, everybody thinks I’ll take him to Brisbane, but he’ll have had his grand finals,” Wheeler said.