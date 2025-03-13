Advertisement
Herbert aims for fourth straight win in Tauranga’s Japan Trophy

By Paul Vettise
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Herbert will contest Saturday's Group 2 Ultimate Mazda Japan Trophy (1600m) at Tauranga. Photo / Kenton Wright (Race Images)

In-form 4-year-old Herbert will end an already lucrative campaign at Tauranga on Saturday before a break, with plans to travel further afield later in the year.

The John Wheeler-prepared representative will shoot for four wins on the bounce in the Group 2 Ultimate Mazda Japan Trophy (1600m) to draw to a close a preparation that has seen him justify his trainer’s belief.

Herbert has recently been successful at Wanganui and Matamata and in between times, claimed the thick end of the stake on his home track at New Plymouth in the G3 Taranaki Cup (1800m).

This weekend’s northern venture will also provide the gelding with a right-handed experience that will stand him in good stead for future options.

“He’ll go out after Saturday, everybody thinks I’ll take him to Brisbane, but he’ll have had his grand finals,” Wheeler said.

“I’ll give him a spell and he’ll probably go to Sydney or Melbourne in the spring.

“That’s the main reason I’m starting at Tauranga, they go the opposite way around and that gives options later on.

“I was going to start in the Awapuni Gold Cup [Group 2, 2100m], but that’s at Trentham and for some obscure reason he’s never gone any good there. He’s only beaten one horse in four starts there.”

Herbert is raced by Wheeler with former Taranaki Racing chief executive Carey Hobbs and another long-time friend Dennis Hunt.

“Carey bought the mare for $900 on Gavelhouse with the foal at foot by Sweet Orange, he’s a lovely horse so he’s a real bargain,” Wheeler said.

“Dennis is a mate of mine who had a building business in Australia, he’s a Kiwi but was there for 30 years or so.

“He came home about four years ago, we’ve been close friends for 40 years.”

Wheeler has long held a high opinion of Herbert and knew time would be the key to the horse fulfilling his potential.

“Without gloating or anything, I said to Carey this is definitely a Group horse but we’ve had to get him to race properly and we’ve spent quite a bit of time and a few starts to get there,” he said.

Herbert also rekindles memories of Wheeler’s former star galloper and Group 1 Cox Plate (2040m) winner Poetic Prince.

“He’s nowhere near as good as Poetic Prince, but he’s very much like him with a high cruising speed and, with time, he’s racing well now,” he said.

Herbert is a son of the All-American mare Ze One, whose pedigree page features a host of Group 2 winners including Dark Destroyer, Wandjina, Dracula, Inspiration, Miss Sentimental and Complacent.

LOVERACING.NZ News Desk

