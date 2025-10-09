Advertisement
Hall of Famer Barry Purdon to make surprise return to the racetrack

Michael Guerin
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
Barry Purdon has driven hundreds of winners but will be back in the racenight sulky for the first time in six years on Friday. Photo / Trish Dunell

One of the legends of New Zealand racing will make a comeback to the track on Friday night to partner a horse 67 years younger than him.

Hall of Fame trainer Barry Purdon will have his first racenight drive since 2019 when he partners Higher Power in an intermediate trot

