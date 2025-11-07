Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Girls in Green could dominate as mammoth Cup carnivals overlap

Michael Guerin
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Via Sistina could cap a special day for her owners by winning the Champions Stakes at Flemington today. Photo/ Getty Images

Via Sistina could cap a special day for her owners by winning the Champions Stakes at Flemington today. Photo/ Getty Images

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

TODAY’S RACING

** Riccarton, NZ 1000 Guineas Day, first race 11.38am

** Pukekohe, Legacy Lodge Stakes, first race 12.52pm

** Flemington, Champions Day, first race 2.40pm (NZ time)

** Rosehill, Five Diamonds, first race 2.25pm (NZ time)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Cup carnivals crossover day could belong to the Girls in Green.

Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save