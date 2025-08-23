Hillis was delighted to hear his stable favourite get the judge’s call and add an eighth victory to his career record.
“It was a great run, although I was a bit worried with him being in front as you have to hold them all off, but he did it so well,” Hillis said.
“He has been up a long time with a few little breaks in between, although it probably doesn’t look like it.
“He is a lovely, quiet horse and I ride all his trackwork so no one else gets to ride him at home.
“There is a race at Ellerslie next month which will suit but there hasn’t really been a lot around for him.”
Bred by the late Emma Evans and racing under the Evans Breeding Ltd banner, Drop Of Something is a son of the Don Eduardo mare Nothing More. He has now won eight of his 44 starts, with another 14 placings, including finishing third in the Gr oup 3 Trentham Stakes (2100m), and has earned over $271,000 in prize money.
– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk