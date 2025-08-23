Drop of Something winning the Savabeel 2100 (2100m) at Te Rapa on Saturday. Photo / Kenton Wright, Race Images

Consistent galloper Drop Of Something made full use of a perfectly judged front-running ride from apprentice Sam McNab to triumph in a thrilling four-way finish to the Savabeel 2100 (2100m) at Te Rapa.

The nuggety chestnut gelding was having his first run since being narrowly denied victory in the Taumarunui Gold Cup (2200m) at the venue late last month and looked a good chance, with McNab’s 4kg apprentice claim reducing his carded weight down to a competitive 56kg.

With no clear pacemaker in the event, McNab took the bull by the horns and crossed to the lead, leaving the straight on the first round to set up his own terms at the head of affairs.

On and off the accelerator throughout, McNab shot the Wayne Hillis-trained 6-year-old clear by two lengths rounding the home bend, and had his rivals under pressure at that stage.

Drop Of Something clung to a dwindling advantage as Tregor, Pacheco and Gigi all closed rapidly at the 100m and managed to find enough to deny Tregor by a short head, with no more than half a length separating the quartet at the winning post.