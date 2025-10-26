Via Sistina won the Cox Plate ahead of stablemate Buckaroo. Photo / Getty Images

The thrilling Cox Plate finish of stablemates Via Sistina and Buckaroo is likely to have a Flemington sequel, with trainer Chris Waller indicating both horses could run in the Champions Stakes at Flemington on November 8.

Waller confirmed both Via Sistina and Buckaroo appeared to have come through their races well and were likely again to return to Flemington on Saturday week for the $3 million race.

“With Via, we’ll see how she comes through it and I expect we’ll go to a Champions Stakes over 2000m on the final day,” he told The Verdict panel.

“With Buckaroo, he’s in the Melbourne Cup but he hasn’t had the same prep he had last year as he’ll be going from 2000m to 3200m.

“You often hear horses have tough runs, but I’ve never seen a horse so exhausted after a race as was Buckaroo after the Melbourne Cup last year, so that sits in the back of my mind as to whether we need to try it again.”