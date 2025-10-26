It was the second time Via Sistina had nosed out her stablemate after a similar finish to the 2024 Turnbull Stakes at Flemington.
Waller said he was confident his Cox Plate trio – which also included the luckless mare Aeliana – would run well after the field had settled, but was a little anxious before the home turn.
“It was a weird race to watch for me,” he said. “The race worked out perfectly, so that’s good, that settles you. So, I knew the best horse would win, so our horse was in with a chance.
“Turning for home when Treasure the Moment skipped clear, I thought, ‘we’ve made our run early’, like she got going just before the school and she’s covering ground, so I knew we were going to be vulnerable late.
“It was a hard one to explain. It’s a tight finish and it could have gone either way, and when you are watching the stablemate challenging Via Sistina it’s a different feeling again, because you know you are going to win the race.”
Waller was then asked who he was barracking for as the pair drove to the line.
“History would suggest Via, but like, it just would have been so good if Buckaroo won,” he said. “He’s a Fields Of Omagh-type horse that lifts under the big occasions and the celebrations would have been just the same.”
While Via Sistina and Buckaroo are set to round out their springs on the final day at Flemington, Aeliana has run her final race for 2025.
“Definitely paddock,” Waller said of his ATC Derby winner. “She’ll be a bigger and stronger model next year.”
– Racing.com