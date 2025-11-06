Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Racing

Champion jockey Opie Bosson to miss NZ Cup week after failed concussion test

Michael Guerin
Racing Editor·NZ Herald·
Quick Read

Opie Bosson has been forced out of New Zealand Cup week. Photo/Trish Dunell

Opie Bosson has been forced out of New Zealand Cup week. Photo/Trish Dunell

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Champion jockey Opie Bosson has been forced out of New Zealand Cup week, which begins at Riccarton on Saturday.

Bosson, who sits second on the New Zealand Jockey Premiership, received a head knock at the Avondale races on Thursday and failed a concussion test on Friday.

That means he faces

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save