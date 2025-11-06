Opie Bosson has been forced out of New Zealand Cup week. Photo/Trish Dunell

Opie Bosson has been forced out of New Zealand Cup week. Photo/Trish Dunell

Champion jockey Opie Bosson has been forced out of New Zealand Cup week, which begins at Riccarton on Saturday.

Bosson, who sits second on the New Zealand Jockey Premiership, received a head knock at the Avondale races on Thursday and failed a concussion test on Friday.

That means he faces a 12-day stand down from riding so is likely to miss the entire Cup week carnival: Saturday, Wednesday and next Saturday.

Bosson was engaged to ride second favourite Belle Cheval in the NZ 1000 Guineas as well as favourite Captured By Love in the $120,000 Windsor Park Breeders Stakes.

Michael Guerin wrote his first nationally published racing articles while still in school and started writing about horse racing and the gambling industry for the Herald as a 20-year-old in 1990. He became the Herald’s Racing Editor in 1995 and covers the world’s biggest horse racing carnivals.