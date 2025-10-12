Beautifully timed ride helps Twain write impressive next chapter

Twain and Vinnie Colgan captured the Group 3 at Arawa Park on Sunday. Photo / Kenton Wright

It seemed as though it would be only a matter of time before Twain added a stakes victory to his name and the rising star did just that at Rotorua on Sunday, powering late to take out the Sweynesse Stakes.

A winner in his debut last July, the John Bell-trained gelding has never finished out of the first four in 12 starts, including six victories and a fourth placing when starting favourite in the Gr.2 Foxbridge Plate (1200m).

He continued to improve out of that performance to finish second under a big weight to Midnight Edition at Te Rapa last start, and back at weight-for-age conditions, he was right in contention in the $140,000 contest closing third-favourite to the latter and Grail Seeker.

In the hands of regular rider Vinnie Colgan, Twain picked the start beautifully and came out running, eventually finding cover off the fence outside of Whiskey ‘N Roses.

Midnight Edition worked from an outside draw to take over at the 800m and was travelling on the home turn, as was Glamour Tycoon, and the pair went to war early in the straight.