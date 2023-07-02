Wiremu Pinn. Photo / Trish Dunell

Kiwi jockey Wiremu Pinn put the fiasco of the incorrect weight saga behind him when he rode his first Flemington and Australian stakes winner, taking out the final of the Taj Rossi Series (1600m, 2yo) on filly Dolphin Skin over the weekend.

Horses ridden by Pinn in Australia were disqualified last week but connections were able to keep their prizemoney following a Racing Victoria stewards’ inquiry.

The inquiry was opened following an administrative blunder between Racing Victoria and New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing which saw him incorrectly allocated a 3kg metropolitan claim, which should only have been 2kg.

From his first 29 rides in Victoria, Pinn achieved five wins, with 25 of them securing prizemoney for the connections. In light of the situation, the stewards made the decision to disqualify the 29 horses ridden by Pinn in Victorian races between May 27 and June 12, stating other horses in those races were disadvantaged due to the incorrect claim.

Racing Victoria said the “error in miscalculating Pinn’s claim was not attributable to him, nor the owners and trainers of the 29 horses who all acted in good faith in booking Pinn in the races in question.

“The RV Board notes that the error was made without ill intent and apologises, on behalf of RV, to all affected parties for any distress that this unique situation has occurred.”

Pinn bounced back to claim his biggest Australian win in legitimate fashion over the weekend, and said he felt proud to have had success at Flemington, especially in a non-claiming race.

“It’s pretty special,” Pinn said. “There’s no claiming races and I’m glad they’ve kept me on, as they could have put a good jockey on — someone like Shinny [Blake Shinn] — but they stuck with me.

“It’s a very proud moment. I haven’t had much luck here, especially as it’s a stakes race. I probably should have won a couple of races by now.”

It was Pinn’s 14th ride at the track. As for the controversy which has surrounded him with his claim allocation, he said he sympathised with those affected.

“I feel sorry for the owners and trainers but we can’t do anything about it,” Pinn said.

- With LoveRacing News and Racing.com