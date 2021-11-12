Racing: Why Mr Intelligence looks a no-brainer

Mr Intelligence will contest the Group 3 New Zealand Cup (3200m) at Riccarton today. Photo / Race Images

Like any trainer who has a runner engaged in a major race, Nikki Blatch has a few frayed nerves on the eve of what could be a career-defining moment.

Nikki and husband Barrie will line up the well-favoured Mr Intelligence in today's Group 3 New Zealand Cup (3200m) at Riccarton off the back of an impressive victory in last week's Listed Metropolitan Trophy (2500m).

Blatch, who has just five horses in work at the couple's West Otago property near the tiny town of Tapanui, had thought that win would take some of the pressure off this week but admits that hasn't been the case.

"I'm trying not to think about all that's involved and I'll be pleased when it's all over," she said yesterday.

"We had thought if he [Mr Intelligence] could win on the first day, then this week would be a bit of a breeze, but it hasn't turned out that way.

"Despite all that, we're absolutely stoked with the horse, he has really done well in the days after the race and he goes into Saturday with as good a chance as any."

Mr Intelligence will again have to carry the topweight of 59kg that he won with last week and is faced by a wide barrier draw (18) but that is not the main concern for Blatch.

"He carries weight well and is such a tractable and versatile horse that I don't think the barrier will worry him," she said.

"He is the kind of horse that you can hunt out to find a position, then put him to sleep and he will just lob along until you ask him for an effort.

"My main concern is that there is some rain forecast and that's not what we want.

"He has won on all sorts of track conditions, but when it's wet, he just tends to grind away, whereas when it's dry, he can really let down and sprint hard.

"The distance is also a question, but only as he has never tried it before, although the way he won over 2500m last time suggests he will get the two miles just fine."

Should Mr Intelligence go on to win the 158th running of the historic race, it will make an impulse decision made by Blatch's husband to purchase the horse from the gavelhouse.com website a stroke of genius.

"I'm always looking on gavelhouse to see what horses are on offer, and I saw this guy there, as he'd been withdrawn from the Ready To Run Sale that year [2017]," she said.

"I mentioned to Barrie that he looked like just the type of horse we should get but he would probably be too expensive.

"I went out into the garden and was mucking around when Barrie came out and said, 'oops, I think I just bought us that horse'.

"He put in one bid of $4750 thinking he would get blown out of the water. I was stunned, as I always do my homework before we purchase, and I hadn't made a single call about the horse.

"When he arrived at our place, he was a lovely individual, but you just knew he was going to need time.

"He has now won six races and over $134,000 for us, so it was definitely a very good idea to place that bid."

While Barrie has been busy back at home this week, Nikki has been staying with Mr Intelligence and impressive first-day maiden winner Leroy at a quiet property outside of Christchurch.

"It's a six to seven-hour trip from home, so it makes sense that we stay up here.

"We're at a lovely property out near Prebbleton and it's like a home away from home for the horses, who are just thriving.

"It's been the making of Leroy, who has really grown up on this trip.

"Win, lose or draw on Saturday, we'll just be trying to take it all in, and just having a runner in the big race is a tremendous thrill. We took Leroy's mother to Trentham on Wellington Cup day once and she won and paid $108.

"That was like winning the Melbourne Cup for us, so I can only imagine what it might be like if we managed to win the New Zealand Cup.

"Training started off as a bit of a hobby and slowly turned into a full-time occupation, and this would definitely be the biggest moment for us both if we could pull this one off."

- NZ Racing Desk