Silver Javelin will contest the 3YO (1200m) at Te Rapa. Photo / Race Images

Lance O’Sullivan and Andrew Scott will present two prominent 3-year-olds among their strong team of runners at Te Rapa today.

The Matamata training partnership have last-start winner Silver Javelin and stablemate Winexpress contesting the 3YO (1200m), both of which will reap the benefits of apprentice claims in the heavy ground conditions.

“We think she’s gone the right way since she’s won, and the way she did win gave us hope she’ll handle the step up in class,” Scott said.

“It’s quite a strong field there, so we’re hopeful she’ll take the next step. She looks a progressive filly that could excel over the winter months.”

Scott also rates the chances of Winexpress in the small but competitive race, with the Shamexpress gelding coming off a summer break.

“He brings strong form lines through his 2-year-old season, and he’s done a good piece of work to prepare him,” Scott said.

“He’s raced well at Te Rapa in the past and raced well fresh, so we come with high hopes he’ll run a good race.”

The Wexford contingent is also represented by Magic Ace and Strathtay in the Maiden Mile (1600m), with Scott tipping Iffraaj 4-year-old Magic Ace after two placings in recent performances.

“He has race-day fitness and good form. He’s knocking on the door and a win is close, and his personal best race was at Te Rapa.”

Another last-start winner, Canny Man will switch back to the turf following his victory on the Cambridge Synthetic under apprentice Ace Lawson-Carroll, who gives the Preferment gelding a 3kg weight relief in the JF Grylls Memorial Classic Rating 75 (1400m).

“We think he’s seen good improvement since his last start win, he’s won two at Te Rapa in the past over that distance, so we’re confident he’s going to put in a strong performance there.”

Completing the stable runners today is Sonofabutcher and Te Atatu Memphis in the Group Rating 65 (2100m), with Scott believing the former will likely benefit from the step up in distance.

“With the claim, Te Atatu Memphis will come into the race, too. He’s had a bit of a gap between runs and freshened a bit, he may improve a touch with the run but he’s super consistent and always runs well.”

Apprentice Triston Moodley, claiming 4kg, will pair with the son of Atlante, while Lawson-Carroll will partner with several of the stable runners today, Scott repaying the hard work of the 18-year-old.

“He’s a promising young rider. He comes down and rides work for us and puts the hard yards in, so whoever wants to help us, we want to help them. He’s got a lovely quiet, calm demeanour on a horse. We find they really relax for him, so he’s certainly a young chap on the way up.”

- LoveRacing News