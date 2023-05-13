Wessex. Photo / Supplied

Three-year-old filly Wessex proved too swift for her older rivals in yesterday’s Group 3 Rotorua Stakes (1400m) as she secured a dominant front-running victory.

Jockey Kozzi Asano went handlebars down from barrier rise on the Andrew Forsman-trained daughter of Turn Me Loose as he set up a break of more than six lengths midway during the 1400m contest.

It was apparent Wessex was still travelling sweetly for Asano turning for home. However, she started to shorten stride at the 250m as On The Prowl and race favourite Sumi began to close appreciably.

Wessex found plenty in reserve though, as she maintained her gallop to the line, winning by more than two lengths and sealing her first victory at stakes level.

Forsman, who enjoyed a long and successful partnership with the now-retired Murray Baker, celebrated his first black-type success in a solo capacity when Francesca triumphed in last year’s Rotorua Stakes (1400m), and the Group 1 winning conditioner was able to land the feature in successive years.

It was a good training feat by Forsman, who produced the filly first-up off more than a three-month break. She was put aside after finishing down the track behind Prowess in the Karaka Million 3YO Classic (1600m) at Pukekohe.

“She is a filly who always seems to go her best races when she is fresh and she can get out in front, find a rhythm and just do her own thing,” Forsman said.

“It did look like she might have a wee wobble in the run home, but Kozzi did say she had plenty left, and when he asked her, she was very strong to the line.

“I did think she would go a good race, as she had been working well, so when she got an uncontested lead, I was pretty confident she would be hard to run down.”

Given her ability to handle winter tracks, Forsman will continue along a black-type path with Wessex.

“We will just keep her a little on the fresh side as we look at what is coming up,” he said.

“There is another similar race at Tauranga later in June [Listed Tauranga Classic, 1400m], so that looks like an obvious target for her.”

- NZ Racing Desk



