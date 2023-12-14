Racing: Wessex gets royal opportunity to step up

Wessex at Pukekohe.

Wessex is in good order to resume at Te Rapa tomorrow, although trainer Andrew Forsman believes the four-year-old will improve as she steps up in distance this preparation.

The stakes-winning daughter of Turn Me Loose hasn’t raced since she finished fourth in the Listed Opunake Cup (1400m) during the winter and will kick off her campaign in the J Swap Sprint.

Wessex has a smart first-up record with two victories off a break and Forsman has been pleased with her progress since returning from a break.

“She’s going well and has had a couple of quiet trials without the blinkers on and I think she’s been quite sharp,” he said.

“For her on top of the ground, she is going to be better when she gets up to a mile. She could get some of it, but the race will set her up to get up to a mile pretty quickly.”

Wessex, whose three wins feature a decisive front-running victory in the Rotorua Stakes (1400m) earlier this year, and in just two outings further she ran third in last season’s Gr.2 Eight Carat Classic.

“I think the Rich Hill Mile on New Year’s Day could be a nice race for her and if she ran well in that we might keep her ticking over for the Elsdon Park ($1 million Aotearoa Classic, 1600m),” Forsman said.

He also has Ethereal Star and Bella Ragazza in the Wentwood Grange 3YO (1200m), although the former may not front up.

“I’m happy with her, but I don’t know if it’s the right race,” Forsman said.

“It’s a small field and she’s got a niggly draw [seven] so it’s 50/50 whether she’ll run, I might wait for Pukekohe.”

Ethereal Star enjoyed a lucrative juvenile campaign with success in the Listed Challenge Stakes (1100m), finished runner-up in the Karaka Million (1200m) and fourth in the Gr.1 Sistema Stakes (1200m).

However, the Snitzel filly was below par in two unplaced runs in Melbourne earlier this season.

“It’s often a time when they’re growing and can be all a bit much for them,” Forsman said.

Bella Ragazza won on debut last term and then finished in behind the major players in stronger company.

“She won early on in a soft sort of race and then lost her way a little bit,” Forsman said.

“She’s by Tivaci so we’ve given her some time and hoping that she can relax and hit the line well on Saturday and that will give us confidence to get up to 1400m and a mile this preparation.”

Forsman’s Te Rapa team is completed by Armino in the Dunstan Horsefeeds Stayers’ Championship Qualifier (2200m) with Medina a doubtful starter in the Power Farming Handicap (1300m) from a wide barrier (14).

Armino was a close fourth at Pukekohe two runs back and the son of Fastnet Rock then ran eighth under trying circumstances at Te Rapa where he was taken on in front.

“I thought it was a very brave run, a super effort, and if he gets any peace up on speed then he’ll be competitive,” Forsman said. — LoveRacing