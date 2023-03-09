Racing: Warning over the return of stars in Founders Cup

Akuta. Photo / Trish Dunell

There are words of warning around the two pacing superstars returning at Alexandra Park tonight, but such is the class of Akuta and Copy That it may not matter.

The pair return in the Founders Cup over 1700m and with only six starters they dominate the market, as you would expect from multiple New Zealand Cup and Derby winners.

Akuta and Copy That are using tonight’s race as the first step down a path towards the $1 million The Race at Cambridge on April 14, before rolling through the other group features and ending their campaigns, all going well, in the Auckland Cup on May 26.

Copy That is different from Akuta in that he raced just five weeks ago but was pulled out of the Hunter Cup after choking down and was found to have had an internal bleed.

Trainer Ray Green says Copy That had a week off after that, has been treated for that bleed, as he was when a lesser one happened in October, and the two-time New Zealand Cup winner has responded well.

“He is fine and when we were told he has a minor bleed in October he came home and won a New Zealand Cup and set national records so we are confident we will see the best of him again,” says Green. “So that isn’t a worry but he is fresh-up and he will improve with the run and with Maurice [McKendry] driving from the wide draw I think he will go back at the start and be driven to run on.”

That is a hard way to win a fast-class 1700m mobile anywhere but particularly at Alexandra Park, and the prospect of Copy That being driven conservatively makes Akuta look a certainty, until his trainer Mark Purdon suggests the same tactics could be employed.

Brent Mangos will drive Akuta, who was too sharp for Copy That in their Pukekohe workout last weekend, but hasn’t raced since winning the New Zealand Derby at Addington on December 4.

“He is really well but probably only at 90 per cent of his peak fitness, maybe 85 per cent,” says Purdon.

“I will leave the tactics up to Mangos but I’d prefer him driven to charge home than burn early, be in front and be getting tired the last 50m.”

The small field means even if the two favourites are driven cold, and that can change on a whim during the score up, one of them should still get over the top of what are not regular open-class opponents.

With two Andrew and Lyn Neal-trained stablemates in Nicholas Cage and Harder Than Diamonds drawn one and two, they could try for a lead-trail scenario but the best horse in the race outside the favourites may be Major Perry so he appeals as a top three bet at $2.10.

The night’s other main feature presents former Jewels winner Double Delight (R6, No 8) with a tough challenge.

She faces a 30m handicap over 2200m with horses on the front line who like to step and run. Tactics and times may dictate her chances.

How to attack the harness racing weekend

Best bet: Akuta (Alex Park R7, No 5) — Beat Copy That at the trials last week and while he is fresh-up so are most of his rivals.

Trainer Mark Purdon has been thrilled with how he has come up this campaign and he looks set to have tactical advantage over the other big name at the start.

Next best: Bach (Alex Park R5, No 7) — Showed great gate speed to cross similar horses from a wide draw last week and won well even though the overall time wasn’t fast.

He is the best performed horse in this race and the same tactics should see the same result as he is handling racing at Alexandra Park much better these days.

Southern repeat: Flying Ellie (Invercargill, tomorrow, R8, No 4) — Raced the same fillies and beat them after sitting parked the last lap last start, and only has to perform as well again for a repeat win.

Worth the risk: Miki Knows (Invercargill, R9, No 8) — You would go broke backing too many horses from the outside of the front line in 2200m mobile races at Ascot Park, but this fella has a decent motor and won from the same barrier two starts ago.

He made really good ground for third in a 55.7 second last 800m at Addington last start and he should outstay most of his rivals. Blair Orange driving helps.



