Lance O'Sullivan (left) and Andrew Scott. Photo / Trish Dunell

Wexford Stables hope their New Zealand Derby picture will become a lot clearer during the $120,000 Waikato Guineas at Te Rapa today.

The Guineas is a crucial lead-up to the NZ Derby at Te Rapa on March 4, and looks set to be run on a heavy or, at best, soft track.

That extra examination of stamina should tell plenty of trainers whether their horses are Derby contenders or need to find new targets, and Wexford Stables trainers Lance O’Sullivan and Andrew Scott have two contenders engaged in Waitak and Devildom.

Waitak is today’s favourite after a booming late run for second to Prowess in the Auckland Guineas on this track, and may be the class horse of the field.

For all the sensational siring efforts of Proisir, his stock are not yet known as Derby horses. But that may change in the next month, with O’Sullivan and Scott hoping Waitak proves he is a 2400m horse.

“That is what this race will hopefully show us,” says O’Sullivan.

“He races like he will get 2000m well and maybe even the Derby distance but this race will tell a lot of trainers where they stand.

“He has heavy track form and is well but he has drawn wide, as he always seems to do.”

That wide draw could prove to be an advantage late in the day, especially with Craig Zackey on board, a man who came from last to win the Karaka Million two weeks ago at Pukekohe.

O’Sullivan rates Waitak the best horse of their two Derby contenders in the Guineas, but that doesn’t mean he will end up the best Derby hope.

“Devildom may be the more natural Derby horse,” he says.

“He is still a bit immature and learning but he races like a Derby horse and we are more confident he will get the Derby distance.

“So Waitak may be our best chance on Friday but asking right now, I think Devildom has less to prove from a Derby point of view.”

The Wexford pair have plenty of talented rivals trying to dent their Derby aspirations today including proven black-type performers in Cruz Missile, Dynastic, The Intimidator, a Derby bolter in Full Of Sincerity, and the last-start Royal Stakes-winning filly Polygon.

It is near impossible to work out how they will handle the wet track and, for most, the step up to 2000m, but one horse who looks likely to handle both is Dynastic.

He is a rarity being a Karaka Million winner who may end up a serious Derby chance. So with the Mark Walker-Opie Bosson combo he is the most obvious overs today.

But any one of Cruz Missile, The Intimidator or Polygon could win without surprising.

Niggly cold puts paid to Ben’s hopes

Ben Hope isn’t where he wants to be tonight and his favourite horse Muscle Mountain isn’t there either.

But he expects the outstanding trotter to get a compensation victory in the $27,500 trotting feature at Addington tonight.

Muscle Mountain was targeting the Great Southern Star at Melton, until a cold set back his preparation and saw a change of programme.

“It was just niggly,” says Hope, who drives the wonderful trotter for parents Greg and Nina.

“He got a cold that cost him a lead-up race and some work and we decided not to take him but of course I’d love to be there.

“I hope Majestic Man can win it for the Williamsons but I’d love to be there and the timing has been disappointing.”

With the setback Muscle Mountain goes into tonight’s race, his first since jogging home in the NZ Trotting Free-For-All on December 4, without a trial, but over 1980m mobile and with his gate speed he should roll to the front and win.

Hope is having a golden summer and thinks the stable has two big chances in race nine tonight where Celtic Spirit can lead but stablemate McCrikey could be the smoky.

“I worked him on Wednesday morning and he worked well so if he trails he can go close, too.”

Forward efforts are expected from Maria Allegonda (race one) and Eurokash in race three while Michael Caine gets a good draw in race four.

Hope has Latrell, who he trains, in the junior driver’s trot (race six) and he is showing plenty of promise, but Hope has words of warning.

“He has a wide draw and I think I might go back at the start because that is how he is best driven.

“That could means he settles a fair way off a nice horse like Martha Stuart with a good driver in Sarah O’Reilly on, so that is my biggest concern there.”

Tonight’s main handicap pace sees the return of Laver, but up against some race-hardened rivals including Heisenberg, Mighty Looee and Henry Hubert.