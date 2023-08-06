Crocetti. Photo / Supplied

Trainer Danny Walker is thrilled exciting 3-year-old Crocetti used to be slow.

“That is how we got him,” he says of the gelding who remained unbeaten by bolting in at Ruakākā on Saturday.

“He went to the breakers when he was young and nobody seemed to think he was much good, so Daniel Nakhle [owner-breeder] arranged for us to take him when he came back into work.

“We thought it was nice Daniel was supporting another Byerley Park trainer, even if the horse might not be up to much, and the expectations were so low, we didn’t even put shoes on him the first week back from his spell.

“But when we did, he just got better and better and has kept getting better since.”

Crocetti has won both his races and both his trials, showing early speed and the home straight stretch of a serious 3-year-old.

Walker and training partner Arron Tata know they have a good horse but will now set a path to find out how good.

Crocetti will return to Ruakākā on August 19, where the $100,000 Northland Breeders’ Stakes looks at his mercy, and then the road to the 2000 Guineas at Riccarton could run through the Hawke’s Bay Guineas.

While it is long way from a winter Saturday at Ruakākā to 2000 Guineas glory, the $21 TAB price for Crocetti looks overs, particularly as Tokyo Tycoon remains the $3.50 Guineas favourite even after trainer Mark Walker has repeated he is very unlikely to head to Riccarton.

Class prevails

The gap between a true Group 1 horse and those at the next level down was graphically demonstrated by Dragon Leap at Ruakākā.

The former two-time Guineas winner lumped his full 62kg handicap with Opie Bosson aboard, yet still thrashed some handy rivals over 1100m.

He was barely out of second gear, yet covered his final 600 in 33.32 seconds and could have won by five lengths instead of three had Bosson pushed the button earlier.

Dragon Leap seems happiest sprinting these days, so will be aimed next at the Foxbridge Plate at Te Rapa on August 26 before the first Group1 of the season, the Tarzino at Hastings on September 9.

Both targets are weather dependant, says co-trainer Andrew Scott.

“The faster the ground, the faster he can go,” says Scott.

“Like with a lot of these better horses at the moment, it is race by race depending on the weather, but the Foxbridge is the next aim.”

The TAB’s $6 for Dragon Leap appeals, as the Group 2 is weight-for-age, so Dragon Leap will come in perfectly, but he will most likely need a new jockey, as Bosson is the retained rider for Te Akau, who are likely to have two in the Foxbridge.

Also now targeting the Foxbridge rather than heading immediately to Australia is Pier, who looked forward at the trials last Tuesday.

Trainer Allan Sharrock was also a lot happier with Foxbridge favourite Darci La Bella’s latest jumpout and she looks the most certain starter if the Te Rapa track is wet for the Foxbridge.



