Turn The Ace. Photo / Trish Dunell

Promising three-year-old Turn the Ace showed he won't be troubled by the longer distances as he matures into his imposing frame.

The leggy son of Turn Me Loose had to carry topweight of 59.5kgs under rider Craig Grylls but proved too strong for his opposition when winning the 3YO Winter Championship Series final (1600m) at Ruakaka yesterday.

At his last start the Andrew Forsman-trained gelding had been caught late over 1400m when feeling the effects of lumping a similar impost on a very heavy surface at Tauranga, but this time he found plenty in the run home on the improved soft6 footing.

"I thought he was well placed if he could get the trip as last time I think he conceded 7kg to the winner [Musigny Lass], whereas [yesterday] there was only 4kg between him and the bottom weight," Forsman said.

Turn The Ace holds a nomination for the Group 3 Winter Cup (1600m) at Riccarton on August 6, however Forsman is wary about making the long trip south with him.

"It's a long, tough trip and he would be up against those seasoned older horses on the typically testing surface they get down there.

"I'm more inclined to keep ticking him along and try to place him accordingly as I think when he does fully mature, he can be a very handy horse," Forsman said.

● Cambridge trainer Tony Pike picked up a winning double at Te Rapa last Saturday and he was at it again at Ruakaka just seven days later where he produced two-year-old filly Pacific Dragon and veteran River Run for a similar result.

Well-credentialled Charm Spirit filly Pacific Dragon showed her undoubted class as she overcame the outside barrier (11) to lead throughout in the final of the 2YO Winter Championship series.

Pike was also confident of a winning performance from River Run in the Whangārei Gold Cup Stayers' Final (2100m) after the rising eight-year-old had won well at Te Rapa over a mile last weekend.

"The old boy is going better than ever and is a very happy horse at the moment," he said.

● Rising hurdling star Nedwin remained unbeaten over the hurdles this winter when he took out the Wellington Hurdles (3400m) at Trentham in heavy10 conditions.

No Tip tried his heart out in the Wellington Steeplechase (5500m), however it was outsider Tittletattle with Gary Walsh aboard for trainer Dean Cunningham who upset the applecart at $22.50 on the tote and winning by 17 lengths.

- NZ Racing Desk