Imperatriz caught Babylon Berlin on the line in the $300,000 Railway. Photo / Kirstin Ledington

The new year of racing started with giants Te Akau using a tried and true formula to win the first Group 1.

On a day of huge performances, the queen of the Te Rapa turf was Imperatriz, who just grabbed Babylon Berlin in the $300,000 Railway, with favourite Levante a solid but not spectacular third.

It was the third year running Opie Bosson has ridden a mare syndicated by Te Akau to win the Railway, and while they have changed their head trainer from Jamie Richards to Mark Walker, the formula remains the same.

When Avantage (2021) and Entriviere (2022) won our glamour sprint, they did so fresh-up after having not raced since October, a pattern Imperatriz continued.

It was a wonderful training performance from Walker, all the more impressive as Imperatriz had been anything but dazzling in a recent trial, but she took improvement out of that and loved being back on the firm track yesterday, with Bosson adding the finishing touches.

Imperatriz is now favourite to win her fourth Group 1 in the Telegraph at Trentham on January 14, but it was the juvenile race yesterday that suggested Te Akau’s incredible run of six straight Karaka Million winners could also be extended at Pukekohe on January 21.

They went into yesterday already having Boxing Day winner Tokyo Tycoon as the favourite for our only $1 million two-year-old race, and now have the top two in the market after Trobriand easily won the $140,000 Eclipse Stakes.

That meant the son of Kermadec remains unbeaten in three starts, and while Bosson wasn’t committing to who will be his Karaka Million ride, smart money would be on Trobriand being his choice, should all go well in the next three weeks.

Te Akau, Walker and Bosson weren’t done for the day though, as Campionessa led home a stable quinella in the $140,000 Mile, bolting away from late-charging stablemate Belle En Rouge.

They had to settle for second in the $200,000 QEII Cup though, as Self Obsession was run down by Dionysus for one of the other star combinations on the day — trainers Roger James and Robert Wellwood and South African jockey Warren Kennedy.

The victory was one of three for Kennedy on a day laced with doubles and trebles, and follows a treble at Pukekohe on Boxing Day as he continues to make a huge impact since arriving from his homeland four months ago.

Kennedy combined with James and Wellwood to win the Auckland Guineas with filly Prowess, who controlled the race from outside the leader.

Life is about to get tougher for Prowess though, as her next target is the star-studded Karaka Classic Mile on January 21, where Legarto and Wild Night await.

Kennedy also won the $100,000 Final on Aquacade, the first leg of a big double for her trainer Lance Noble and owners Brendan and Jo Lindsay.

Noble also trained the vastly-improved filly Polygon to win the Royal Stakes and she may now be the favourite to win the Filly of the Year title.