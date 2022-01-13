Levante has the talent to triumph in the Telegraph. Photo / Trish Dunell

Trainer Ken Kelso hasn't given up on Levante turning the tables on her emphatic Railway conqueror Entriviere in tomorrow's $250,000 Telegraph at Trentham, saying the 1200m race will suit his mare far better than the last time the pair clashed at Ellerslie.

Entriviere was too quick for Levante in the Railway 13 days ago, putting a winning break on her at the top of the straight after just maintaining a superior field position to dictate Levante's line around the home bend.

The two mares meet at equal weights again tomorrow and with Entriviere drawing the ace she has opened $1.50 to complete the Group 1 sprint double, with Michael McNab sitting in for suspended Opie Bosson and the mare's other regular jockey Danielle Johnson out injured.

McNab will have the job of getting Entriviere away quicker than she has in recent starts to give her the option of trailing or leading.

While her ace draw raises the small possibility of Entriviere getting locked away at a crucial stage, the field probably lacks the depth to stay compacted down the long Trentham straight and the last time she drew the ace she trailed and bolted away with the Concorde at Ellerslie last January.

The draw almost guarantees she will be in front of Levante but co-trainer Kelso thinks the Trentham 1200m, around a dogleg rather than a bend, will see the gap between the two close.

"I have nothing but respect for Entriviere, but Trentham has to help our mare," says Kelso, who trains with his wife Bev.

"I have had horses like Xanadu, who would have been outpaced in a Railway, finish second in the Telegraph because it suits 1400m horses better.

"This mare has won at 1600m so the bigger track with more room to get balanced up suits her.

"We also didn't have a lot of luck getting pushed wide on the home bend at Ellerslie and that shouldn't be an issue here."

Kelso is thrilled with how his mare, the winner of eight of her 13 starts, has worked this week and thinks she is spot on as she tries to join Entriviere as a Group 1 winner.

He also doesn't believe the travel to Trentham, which can be draining for northern horses in the heat of summer, will affect her.

"She is a lovely mare to do anything with so that won't bother her.

"I think they will both get their chance and we should get closer and the question now is whether we can run past her."

Entriviere's $1.50 opening price meant Levante, who will start from barrier 5, opened at $4 but if the betting from the Railway is anything to go by they should be closer on the tote by race start time, as it is hard to believe Entriviere can start shorter than her opening quote.

The pair dominate the market so third favourite Roch N Horse is rated a $12 chance after running out of room in the Railway when looking to have more to offer.

But as a rating 86 horse she is not well off at weight-for-age, carrying the same weight as the two favourites while conceding them around 20 rating points each.

The place value in the race may be Mascarpone, who has been carrying big weights lately, was fourth to Avantage in this race last year and is well suited by Trentham.