Mazzolino is second favourite in the $350,000 Levin Classic at Trentham. Photo / Supplied

The weather could play as important a role as the form guide for the last major Group 1 day of the thoroughbred season at Trentham today.

While there are still Group 1 races to come on the first two Saturdays of April, today’s meeting in the capital hosts two of them in the NZ Oaks and Levin Classic, and a deep black-type support card.

But the months of hard work and planning could all come undone if the rain that started in Wellington yesterday continued overnight.

Trentham had barely had a drop of rain all week and was a soft5 yesterday morning, but the rain fell late morning and was forecast to reappear overnight.

While club officials are hoping that would see the track start today’s meeting no worse than a soft6 with the potential for drying weather, if it starts getting slower the markets and dynamic of the day will change.

Perhaps the worst affected could be Levin Classic favourite The Intimidator, whose trainer Andrew Forsman wants a good track for the speedster who likes to race handy.

On a better surface he will be forward and hard to catch, on a wetter track rivals such as Mazzolino, Skew Wiff and, in the unlikely case the track got to heavy, bolter Dusty Road all start to become winning chances.

The Oaks is even more of a punting minefield if the track gets wetter than a soft6, as not only will it test the stamina capabilities of many fillies, but being late in the day at 5.23pm, it could start to chop up.

Just hours after Forsman lines up The Intimidator in the Levin Classic he tackles a far richer 1600m race in the A$5 million All-Star Mile at The Valley in Melbourne with Aegon.

The former NZ 2000 Guineas winner has returned to his best form this season and has been competitive in Victoria’s best mile races without looking likely to win one. Drawn outside the favourites in today’s race, that could be the case again, with a top five finish a good result.

It is Golden Slipper Day at Rosehill in Sydney and the race that will attract the most Kiwi eyeballs is the A$1 million George Ryder in which Levante takes on Anamoe.

The 1500m event around Rosehill is more of a lead-up race to the Doncaster or Queen of the Turf for Levante, and it would be a wild upset for her beat Anamoe.



