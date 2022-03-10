Coventina Bay gets rider Craig Grylls back on Sunday at Ellerslie after suspension. Photo / Trish Dunell

Trainer Robbie Patterson has an unusual worry with favourite Coventina Bay heading into Sunday's $240,000 Bonecrusher NZ Stakes at Ellerslie.

"I am worried she might be too well, she is feeling so good," says the Taranaki trainer.

The mare has opened favourite for the weight-for-age Group1 on Ellerslie's massive day which has been moved to Sunday to accommodate the last day of the yearling sales at Karaka tomorrow.

It has drawn an excellent field and will be one of the highlight races before Ellerslie closes next week for a new StrathAyr track to be installed, meaning Sunday's meeting could be the last there for 18 months.

With the Auckland Cup and Sistema Stakes also on Sunday the track is going out in style, but the Bonecrusher could be the highlight as it brings together most of New Zealand's best weight-for-age stars.

Coventina Bay is a deserved favourite after beating key Sunday rivals The Chosen One (third) and Vernanme (second) in the Herbie Dyke at Te Rapa last month, overcoming a bad draw in her first 2000m start. She has been to Ellerslie only once, for a luckless third in last year's Rich Hill Mile, and gets what looks to be a perfect draw to follow a true tempo on Sunday, so the only concern some punters may have is her long summer with plenty of travelling.

Patterson quickly allays those fears. "I think she may never have been better," he said after yesterday's final trackwork.

"She is just thriving and I was even worried she might be doing too well. We took her to the Foxton trials last week and she won easily.

"While it was only a small field, it has a dual Oaks placegetter in Charm Star in there so it probably wasn't a bad hitout. She is exactly where she needs to be."

Coventina Bay gets rider Craig Grylls back after he missed last week's Derby meeting through suspension.

"I hope Craig can get her a nice trip in behind the speed, even on the rail tracking maybe Vernanme, and she gets her shot from the 400m.

"If that happens she is going to be hard to beat."

Patterson says while Coventina Bay is still new to 2000m racing, she would appreciate a solid pace to create gaps later and his wish looks likely to be granted on Super Sunday in Auckland.

Although 2000m weight-for-age races at Ellerslie can be notorious for being on and off the accelerator, Sunday's field has multiple horses who like to race on the speed so the tempo should be solid.

Tiptronic, Vernanme, The Mitigator and three-year-old Field Of Gold all like to go forward but trainer Tony Pike says while Field of Gold has led in his last three races he won't be attempting the same on Sunday.

"He will be better with a trail so while he will be on the speed, I don't think he will be leading as there looks to be genuine tempo there," says Pike.

Although Coventina Bay will be suited by a solid speed so, too, will The Chosen One, who has drawn wider so will probably be midfield at best.

He is the best horse in the race and was enormous in defeat in the Herbie Dyke at Te Rapa so if he sits off a good speed and rolls into the race at the 400m with a head of steam, he might be the best bet.