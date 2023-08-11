Suliman (right, all red colours) on way to winning Manawatu Hurdle at Trentham. Photo / Supplied

The fact Suliman is even at Riccarton today for the $100,000 Grand National Hurdle is the best indication of how seriously trainer Paul Nelson rates his chances.

Because just a few weeks ago the Hastings trainer wasn’t even considering the trip from Hastings to Christchurch for any of his stable reps after some dramatic changes to the jumping calendar.

With Te Aroha still not re-opened both the Pakuranga Hunt and Great Northern meetings have been moved to Te Rapa and their feature jumps races have become the primary late-season focus for Nelson and training partner Corrina McDougal, who think horses like The Cossack and Nedwin will be well suited to Te Rapa.

But with $100,000 hurdle races hardly a common occurrence in New Zealand, Nelson says today’s historic race was simply too tempting to miss.

“They don’t come along often this sort of stake and I think he can win, so that is why he is down there,” Nelson told the Herald.

Standing between him and the winner’s circle will be defending GN Hurdles champion Happy Star, who bolted away with the lead up race last Saturday and is red hot to repeat today.

While he thrashed Suliman in the Hawkes Bay Hurdle the last time they met, four starts ago Suliman beat Happy Star by a remarkable 25 lengths in the Manawatu Hurdles at Trentham.

That was Happy Star’s first hurdle race of this campaign and his fitness has clearly improved since so he is the one to beat again but his towelling at the hands of Suliman just a few months ago could make those who take Happy Star’s short price today a touch nervous.

Add in Berry The Cash, who stormed home for third on the first day, and the Hurdle could be a thriller.

So too should be today’s Grand National Steeplechase in which defending champion West Coast has to a lump as imposing 72kgs to try and turn the tables on his conqueror of last Saturday in Prince Turbo.

While Riccarton is the premier domestic meeting today Te Rapa sees the return of some genuine black type gallopers, including last-start St Leger winner Ess Vee Are.

He has emerged as one of the more promising stayers in the country but looks certain to find the 1600m today too short in a race that looks perfect for Turn The Ace (R2, No.3).

Turn The Ace has a good record at Te Rapa and Elen Nicholas’s 2kgs claim suggests he is the bet of the day in the small field.

Nicholas also rides the fairytale horse of the meeting in Casino Princess (R3, No.3), who is looking for four wins on end.

She has emerged from obscurity to give 92-year-old trainer Cliff Goss another good horse after the heart break of losing his beloved Gold Watch, who had to be put down after a race accident at Ellerslie on New Year’s Day last year.

Gospodin adds some class to the day’s main sprint but that has earned him a 62kgs topweight, with 2kgs trimmed off with leading apprentice Kelsey Hannan to ride.







