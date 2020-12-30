Racing: Trainer Mark Jones reveals unorthodox plan for $130,000 Sires' Stakes Final at Alexandra Park

Bettor Twist (outer) gets the better of the field when winning at Alexandra Park earlier this month. Photo / Trish Dunell

Trainer Mark Jones has a plan he is almost certain will see his fillies get beaten in tonight's $130,000 Sires' Stakes Final at Alexandra Park, but that doesn't mean he is going to sway.

Jones trains La Rosa (R5, No 3) and Braeview Kelly (10) in the Group 1, where they come up against the outstanding staying filly Bettor Twist.

When they all clashed at Alexandra Park on December 11, La Rosa led and looked to have her rivals in trouble at the top of the straight before Bettor Twist simply outstayed her, a winning performance made all the more remarkable because she had a flat sulky tyre.

But while La Rosa couldn't hold Bettor Twist at bay that night, Canterbury trainer Jones says he will instruct driver Samantha Ottley to employ the same tactics tonight rather than taking a trail.

"That is the way the owners want her driven and I agree with them," says Jones. "I think if she handed the lead to Bettor Twist we have no chance of beating her and sure we might run second but you go in these Group 1 races to win.

"So we will hold up and she will probably beat her again but so be it. Maybe if Bettor Twist is off her game or something goes wrong we will get our chance."

That suggests Bettor Twist may have to sit parked again and, as good as she is, will need to be three to four lengths better than her rivals to win. That may be the case but it could make for an uncomfortable watch for $1.40 punters.

If the two potential on-speed horses go to war then Jones says his market second-stringer Braeview Kelly may prove to be far more than that.

"I am not saying she will win but if they go too hard up front and become vulnerable, then maybe she has a chance."

Although Jones has only the two fillies representing at Alexandra Park tonight he does suggest Herald readers have an early investment at the Winton meeting today, where he will be based.

"I have a maiden called Artatac (R7, No 2) who should be very hard to beat," says Jones.

"And Lule Le Mans (R9, No 12) has a good each-way chance, too."