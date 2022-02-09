Levante. Photo / Trish Dunell

Trainer Ken Kelso has an even bigger concern than Levante's rival Entriviere as the glamour mares prepare to face off in the $220,000 BCD Sprint at Te Rapa on Saturday.

The Matamata trainer thinks if the rain forecast for Hamilton on Friday arrives it could dull his mare's brilliance and aid her greatest rival.

Entriviere at $2 and Levante at $2.50 dominate the market for the Group 1, as they have the markets for the other two Group 1 sprints held this summer, the Railway and the Telegraph.

They have shared those two 1200m dashes, with Entriviere too explosive with field position advantage at Ellerslie but Levante tough in a record-run Telegraph at Trentham last start when nothing went right for Entriviere.

There is little between them and both should relish the step up to 1400m with their draws of three for Entriviere and five for Levante raising the possibility of the latter stalking the former into the race.

That would suit co-trainer Kelso perfectly and while he isn't scared of a drag race down the Te Rapa straight, he would prefer the stretch was close to firm.

"I am a bit worried about some rain they have forecast, especially for Friday," says Kelso.

"Our mare can handle the wet but it is not ideal and it would definitely suit the other mare better.

"It shouldn't be a big deal because Te Rapa doesn't get that wet, especially not at this time of the year. But there isn't much between them and I'd like to see the track come up a five or a six to keep it that way."

Kelso and wife Bev gave Levante an easy week after her Trentham heroics and say the month gap between races is ideal, as is the 1400m.

"She did some nice work at Tauranga in company last Sunday before that race meeting was abandoned and I don't see any reason she won't be as good here as she was at Trentham.

"And there looks to be good tempo in the race, which will help."

Most of those factors Levante is going to relish about Saturday's race are also things that will suit Entriviere.

While her inside draw proved a curse at Trentham she didn't look comfortable in the latter stages of the race. But she dispelled any fears about her wellbeing with a strong second to race rival Mascarpone in a trial at Te Rapa last Wednesday.

Entriviere may be the fastest horse in the country and looks set to sit just off a good speed with Opie Bosson back in the saddle so will start a deserved favourite.