Tayla Mitchell. Photo / Race Images

The newly-crowned champion apprentice jockey of New Zealand racing is set to be lost to the industry here.

Tayla Mitchell, who won the title by one win over Kelsey Hannan, was in the process of moving to Australia at the moment she won the title.

Mitchell had to sit out of the last week of the season through suspension as Hannan cut into her lead, and she couldn’t bear to watch the races live for the last three days.

When Hannan just missed her opportunity to share the title, being beaten on the line in her last ride of the season at Ōtaki on Saturday, Mitchell was on a flight to Melbourne and didn’t know she was champion apprentice until two hours later.

“The wifi on the plane wasn’t working so I couldn’t check the results but I didn’t want to watch any of the races all week,” says the 19-year-old.

“When we landed and I finally turned my phone on I had a whole lot of messages and the first one I went to was one from Mum telling me I had won it. That was pretty special.”

Mitchell didn’t have long to enjoy her achievement though because she had four suitcases to collect at the baggage claim as the day she became our champion young jockey was also the day she moved to Victoria.

Mitchell is the partner of another outstanding young jockey in Wiremu Pinn and sees her future as being in Victoria with Pinn and hopefully building her own career.

“Nothing is official yet but yes, I have brought most of my clothes over with me and I want to make a go of it here,” Mitchell said from Melbourne.

“I will start out riding track work and I’d like to get on a few at the jumpouts here and then, if things go well, I’d like to get my licence over here.

“My exact plans are a bit day by day and I intend going back to New Zealand for some rides initially but I am going to try and establish myself here. “But I am really proud to win the apprentice title and want to thank all the trainers and owners who have supported me.”

Pinn’s already successful move to Victoria is set to become permanent this week as he has met with stewards to get approval to have his apprenticeship moved to Victorian trainer Mick Kent.

“I love it over here and want to give it a real go,” says Pinn.

“I know it will be harder in spring with some many top riders back but I can only try.”



