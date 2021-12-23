Racing: Top trainers and jockeys reveal best bets for Boxing Day at Ellerslie

Opie Bosson is confident in On The Bubbles at Ellerslie. Photo / Trish Dunell

Boxing Day is one of the biggest punting days on the New Zealand racing calendar so here is a little help from the country's leading trainers and jockeys with their best bets for Sunday.

Leith Innes: Run To Perfection (Ellerslie, R1) - "Unlucky last start and meets a small field to start to the day."

Stephen Marsh: Bankers Choice (Ellerslie, R7) - "Has bounced out of last win in great shape."

Pam Gerard: Harlech (Ellerslie, R9) - "Just keeps putting up super runs without much luck."

Shaun Phelan: Dawn Patrol (Ellerslie, R8) - "Good race considering his rating and has a top jockey up."

Kozzi Asano: Modesty (Ellerslie, R4) - "Has kept finishing her races off well since she won her maiden and this is an open field."

Jamie Richards: Mohawk Brave (Awapuni, R3) - "Improving horse who can take the next step up with the claim."

Tony Pike: Doubtful Sound (Ellerslie, R10) - "Smart horse better for latest outing and very hard to beat."

Matt Cameron: Riding The Wave (Ellerslie, R8) - "Second up after nice run fresh up on heavy track. Nice draw so should be a massive improver."

Lance O'Sullivan: Karman Line (Ellerslie, R5) - "She is a filly we think a lot of."

Danielle Johnson: Grace N Grey (Ellerslie, R2) - "Good run fresh up and should be better for Sunday."

Stephen Ralph: Montana Miss (Ellerslie, R10) - "Well drawn and last two runs she has been on worst part of track. I love this horse."

Opie Bosson: On The Bubbles (Ellerslie, R6) - "He has taken a lot of improvement from his first up run."

Michael Pitman: Da Vinci Girl (Wingatui, R3) - "Took time clearing maidens but just the type to carry on."

Terri Rae: Wekaforce (Wingatui, R7) - "Has worked super and I can't fault her. Good draw and jockey."

Andrew Carston: Namibia Miss (Wingatui, R5) - "Big run last start and this looks a good race for her."

Roydon Bergerson: Sweetjineen (Awapuni, R2) - "Has a good draw and the form out of her last start race is strong. With 4kg claim, hard to beat."

Peter Didham: St Nancy (Awapuni, R9) - "Going good races in strong fields. Hood on for the first time so I am hoping that improves her the two lengths."