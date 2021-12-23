Voyager 2021 media awards
Racing: Top trainers and jockeys reveal best bets for Boxing Day at Ellerslie

Opie Bosson is confident in On The Bubbles at Ellerslie. Photo / Trish Dunell

Michael Guerin
Michael Guerin

Michael Guerin is the racing editor for the NZHerald.

Boxing Day is one of the biggest punting days on the New Zealand racing calendar so here is a little help from the country's leading trainers and jockeys with their best bets for Sunday.

Leith Innes: Run To Perfection (Ellerslie, R1) - "Unlucky last start and meets a small field to start to the day."

Stephen Marsh: Bankers Choice (Ellerslie, R7) - "Has bounced out of last win in great shape."

Pam Gerard: Harlech (Ellerslie, R9) - "Just keeps putting up super runs without much luck."

Shaun Phelan: Dawn Patrol (Ellerslie, R8) - "Good race considering his rating and has a top jockey up."

Kozzi Asano: Modesty (Ellerslie, R4) - "Has kept finishing her races off well since she won her maiden and this is an open field."

Jamie Richards: Mohawk Brave (Awapuni, R3) - "Improving horse who can take the next step up with the claim."

Tony Pike: Doubtful Sound (Ellerslie, R10) - "Smart horse better for latest outing and very hard to beat."

Matt Cameron: Riding The Wave (Ellerslie, R8) - "Second up after nice run fresh up on heavy track. Nice draw so should be a massive improver."

Lance O'Sullivan: Karman Line (Ellerslie, R5) - "She is a filly we think a lot of."

Danielle Johnson: Grace N Grey (Ellerslie, R2) - "Good run fresh up and should be better for Sunday."

Stephen Ralph: Montana Miss (Ellerslie, R10) - "Well drawn and last two runs she has been on worst part of track. I love this horse."

Opie Bosson: On The Bubbles (Ellerslie, R6) - "He has taken a lot of improvement from his first up run."

Michael Pitman: Da Vinci Girl (Wingatui, R3) - "Took time clearing maidens but just the type to carry on."

Terri Rae: Wekaforce (Wingatui, R7) - "Has worked super and I can't fault her. Good draw and jockey."

Andrew Carston: Namibia Miss (Wingatui, R5) - "Big run last start and this looks a good race for her."

Roydon Bergerson: Sweetjineen (Awapuni, R2) - "Has a good draw and the form out of her last start race is strong. With 4kg claim, hard to beat."

Peter Didham: St Nancy (Awapuni, R9) - "Going good races in strong fields. Hood on for the first time so I am hoping that improves her the two lengths."