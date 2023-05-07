Opie Bosson. Photo / Trish Dunell

Champion jockey Opie Bosson waited over 20 years for last night, but after achieving one of his greatest career goals, he is now setting his sights on two others.

Bosson was inducted into the New Zealand Racing Hall of Fame at a dinner in Hamilton, with Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Mike Moroney the other active horseman to receive the honour on Sunday night.

“When I started out as an apprentice and heard about the Hall of Fame, I said to myself I’d like to get in there one day,” Bosson told the Herald. “So to have it happen is very cool. I think it is important to have goals and this was a big one for me.”

The next target he will tick off is 2000 wins in New Zealand, likely this year, as he sits on 1959. But more important is 100 Group 1 victories. He sits on 91, but with one of those, the Sistema Stakes, in limbo because of Tokyo Tycoon’s positive test.

“That is the big one for me, the 100 Group 1s,” says Bosson.

One of the horses who gave Bosson some of those Group 1s, Melody Belle, was also inducted into the Hall of Fame last night.

Moroney returned from his Victorian home to attend the dinner and says the honour is incredible after he started his training career with just five horses.

Paul O’Sullivan, who recently finished his successful training career, joined father Dave and brother Lance in the Hall of Fame.

Melbourne Cup winner Verry Elleegant was the other recently-retired inductee, while late champion jockey Keith Voitre, bloodstock executive Michael Floyd, trainer George Price, owner-breeder Ken Austin and dual Cox Plate winner Beau Vite all entered the elite club.