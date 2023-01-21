Jockey Craig Zackey returns to scale following victory in the Karaka Million 2YO (1200m). Photo / Trish Dunell

One of New Zealand racing’s most colourful and knowledgeable identities found himself in a new role as Tokyo Tycoon blazed to a dramatic 2YO Karaka Million win at Pukekohe last night.

Andrew Castles, known in the racing industry as Butch, is one of the thoroughbred code’s most respected names after a life spent working at all levels of administration, his current role being chief executive of the Waikato Racing Club.

But Castles was the racing manager at Auckland Racing Club when the Karaka Million was born in 2008, working with New Zealand Bloodstock to make the race a reality.

It has grown into our most important and glamorous race night and last night Castles shared in the ownership of the winner, 15 years after the first $1 million juvenile race.

“To be there helping and part of the process, alongside so many good people from Ellerslie and NZB when this race was formed, it became very special to me,” says Castles.

“It has become the race I have always wanted to win and now to be a shareholder in this horse, to be standing here getting my photo taken for once, is quite surreal. And to share it with a good friend of mine in Cameron George makes it even more special.”

George’s involvement in the New Zealand racing industry doesn’t go back as far as Castles, but he is now the national boss of the code as well as being better known as the chief executive of the New Zealand Warriors NRL franchise.

The two men, who have seen the good and bad of New Zealand racing, embraced in the Pukekohe winner’s enclosure, Castles wearing a George kiss on the check.

While the two leading administrators are new to winning Karaka Millions, for the man who got them into Tokyo Tycoon, Te Akau boss David Ellis, it is now an annual event.

Tokyo Tycoon’s win was Te Akau’s seventh in a row in the juvenile race, under three different trainers, this time back with Mark Walker.

Te Akau lined up seven starters last night and Tokyo Tycoon was the big market drifter when he drew wide, and he was well back early for South African expat rider Craig Zackey.

But Zackey produced Tokyo Tycoon at the perfect time to grab surprise favourite Ethereal Star in the last 50m to land the biggest blow yet for the two South African riders, the other being Warren Kennedy, who have made such a huge impression since arriving in New Zealand a few months ago.

“I am lucky to have our best jockey in Opie [Bosson] as my No 1 rider but Craig might be closing in as one of our best big-race riders, he can really ride,” said Walker.

Ethereal Star was second, being left flat-footed when leader Ulanova kicked at the 300m, while Torbriand stormed into third without looking the winner.