Mali Ston (centre) is racing in Sydney after an impressive New Zealand season. Photo / Trish Dunell

New Zealand's run of outs at the Sydney autumn carnival continued on Saturday but the connections of talented galloper Mali Ston left Randwick feeling the tide could be about to turn.

The Matamata 4-year-old had no luck in his A$130,000 Australian debut, yet flew home late for sixth on a track that didn't suit, thrilling jockey Sam Weatherley, whose father Darryn trains Mali Ston.

"Nothing went right but he charged home late," said Weatherley.

"We got back on the inside, got slammed into the fence at the 800m, and then when I got going on him, his wheels just started to spin in the wet.

"He really didn't handle it that well, but his last 100m was very strong, and 100m after the line, he was nearly in front. We think he has shown enough to suggest we don't need to be scared of many of the horses he is going to be racing next," said Weatherley.

Mali Ston, who has been one of the Group 1 finds of the season in New Zealand, will head to the A$200,000 Hawkesbury Cup on April 30, and if still racing well, will chase a spot in the new A$500,000 race The Coast at Gosford a week later.

"We think he can only get better for those races, too, as he wasn't really screwed down for Saturday," said Weatherley.

Mali Ston's campaign in New South Wales means Weatherley, who has climbed towards the top of the New Zealand jockeys' ranks with Karaka Classic Mile and Group 1 Sires' Produce Stakes success this season, will not be riding here for at least the next fortnight.

Weatherley is hoping the stable's other runner, Maria Farina, can run well in Sydney on Saturday so his riding catches the eye of local trainers and potentially secures him rides at the meetings to follow.

The Sydney carnival has been quiet for the Kiwis and ended that way on Saturday, with the only other New Zealand-trained representative Marroni finishing last in the JRA Plate, won by former New Zealand mare Polly Grey.

But many of the major New Zealand stables did not aim their horses at Sydney this season, preferring to wait for the Queensland carnival which starts next week.

New Zealand will have big teams there for the likes of Mark Walker, Tony Pike and the Southland stable of Kelvin and Aimee Tyler.

●Closer to home, New Zealand punters will get some bonus Cup racing on what was originally shaping as a quiet Easter Monday, after the rescheduling of the Riverton meeting.

The meeting was halted after only two races because of high winds, a rarity in New Zealand racing. Races not run have been moved to Monday, including the $60,000 Riverton Cup.