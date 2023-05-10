NZTR chief executive Bruce Sharrock. Photo / Supplied

Thoroughbred horse racing is joining other sports in implementing concussion protocols.

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing announced yesterday its new policy on concussion management, neuropsychology testing and protocols for jockeys returning to riding following a concussion. It provides a major step forward towards the long-term health and safety of riders in New Zealand.

With the growing interest and concern about the effects of head injuries, NZTR has implemented the policy to protect all riders who suffer head injuries.

“As evidenced in high-performance sports, employing head injury protocols is vital to the protection of athletes who undertake risks when competing,” says NZTR chief executive Bruce Sharrock.

“Proper concussion management is crucial for the health and safety of jockeys and for the integrity of the sport. We strongly believe this policy will assist with preventing serious and long-term effects on an individual’s health and wellbeing,” Sharrock said.

A jockey who is diagnosed to have suffered a concussion will be required to undertake a stand-down period of at least 12 days and must be cleared fit to ride by a NZTR medical officer before returning to the track.

The policy was crafted with the opinion of Dr Mike England, a medical director and leading occupational physician, and Elton Bloye, a neuropsychologist and clinical psychologist, as well as NZTR chief medical officer Margaret Parle and NZTR compliance manager Colin Hall.

“The policy provides a framework to remove riders with suspected concussion so that they can be assessed and when concussion is diagnosed,” explained England.

“Returning to ride before full recovery presents a risk of further injury and prolonging recovery but also the development of long-term health issues.

“There has been an exponential growth in research and development in this area but we are also specifically drawing on work done on jockeys in the US and Australia.

“As such, the policy is in line with other sporting codes and the international scientific consensus.”

Racing Integrity Board chief Mike Clement endorsed the framework created by NZTR.

“This policy is an important position for NZTR to have reached in terms of giving confidence to WorkSafe New Zealand for looking after our riders,” he said.

“It is an important step towards protecting riders from the immediate and potential long-term impacts of concussion. Establishing guidelines on which everyone is agreed will ensure consistency, prioritising the health and wellbeing of the riders over all other considerations.”

All NZTR rider licences will be granted on the condition the rider successfully undertakes a baseline neurocognitive test before a licence is issued.

- NZ Racing Desk



