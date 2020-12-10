Racing: Te Rapa features could start special summer for Lauren Brennan

Grand Bouquet will race in the Waikato Cup. Photo / Race Images

Group 3 features at Te Rapa on Saturday could be the starting point of a special summer for Lauren Brennan.

The Cambridge trainer has strong contenders for the Group 3 Waikato Cup (2400m) and Group 3 J Swap Sprint (1400m), while proven Group 1 performer Vadavar is on target for the Group 1 Zabeel Classic (2000m) at Ellerslie two weeks later.

Brennan also has the talented Sword Of War, a full brother to this month's Group 1 hero Rock On Wood, nominated for the Group 1 New Zealand Derby (2400m) at Ellerslie on March 6.

But first, Masetto and Grand Bouquet will carry Brennan's hopes in the Waikato Cup, while Vigor Winner and Packing Rockstar have been assigned the 53kg minimum weight for the J Swap Sprint.

Masetto ran a big race for second in last year's Waikato Cup for Matamata trainers Michael Moroney and Pam Gerard. The Cape Blanco gelding joined Brennan's stable this spring, and in his first start from his new quarters, finished seventh over 1600m at Te Rapa on November 7. He was an eight-length trial winner at Te Aroha at the beginning of this month.

"The Olsens [owner-breeders] came to us out of the blue this spring and offered him to us to train. They thought a smaller stable environment might suit the horse a little better," Brennan said. "He had pretty good form for Pam and Mike, placing in this race last year, so we're very happy to have him.

"We were going to run him in an open 2100m race at Ellerslie, but we decided to give him a trial instead and then go straight into the Waikato Cup. He ran so well in this race last year, so we wanted to target it again.

"He's new to the stable and we're still learning about him, but it's so far, so good. He's training well. Vinnie Colgan will ride him a half-kilo over at 54.5 on Saturday, but we don't mind that."

- NZ Racing Desk