Tokyo Tycoon. Photo / Supplied

Te Akau Racing have claimed human error was responsible for the post-race positive result to meloxicam returned by top two-year-old Tokyo Tycoon following his victory in the Group 1 Sistema Stakes (1200m) at Pukekohe on March 11.

Trainer Mark Walker was notified of the positive result by the Racing Integrity Board earlier in the week and, after an investigation, Te Akau Racing have released a statement, saying: “Te Akau Racing has analysed the data from our CCTV system and shared it with the Racing Integrity Board (RIB). The data shows that the treatment of Tokyo Tycoon was due to human error by a senior foreperson. This team member is understandably devastated by this outcome, and we are supporting them through this difficult time.

“Te Akau has worked closely with the RIB, which will soon publish its report. We take pride in our integrity and the strength of our systems, but any system in the world can fall victim to human error. Therefore, we will conduct an immediate and in-depth review to ensure that all processes continue to meet our stringent requirements and do everything possible to mitigate any future risk.”

Should Tokyo Tycoon be disqualified, the Stephen Marsh-trained Ulanova would be the Group 1 Stakes winner ahead of Tulsi and To Catch A Thief.

● South Auckland trainers Peter and Dawn Williams have all but ruled out a hit-and-run Sydney finale to end Desert Lightning’s three-year-old season.

But they have left the door slightly ajar pending what happens in tomorrow’s Group 3 Manawatū Classic (2000m) at Awapuni.

A bevy of consistent performances in quality three-year-old races this season has seen Desert Lightning installed a $2.40 favourite for the weekend’s set-weights feature.

Peter Williams conceded Desert Lightning’s campaign was coming to an end, which could preclude him from a start in next month’s Frank Packer Plate (2000m) at Randwick.

“This will probably be his last race,” he said yesterday.

- NZ Racing Desk