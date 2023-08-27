Ryan Elliot has picked Legarto over Sharp 'N' Smart. Photo / Kirstin Ledington

Three of New Zealand’s best gallopers are likely to need new jockeys when Group 1 racing is launched for the new season.

New partners are nearly confirmed for Imperatriz and Sharp ‘N’ Smart but Saturday’s Foxbridge Plate winner Dragon Leap is still without a jockey for the Tarzino Trophy at Hastings on September 9.

That date not only sees many of New Zealand’s elite gallopers clash at Hastings, but also Imperatriz returns in the A$300,000 Ian McEwen Stakes at The Valley in Melbourne, where expat jockey Mick Dee should be called on to ride.

“Opie [Bosson] is still her regular rider but we have a lot of good horses going to Hastings that day, so we prefer to have him here that day,” says trainer Mark Walker.

“We have Skew Wiff in the Tarzino and Tokyo Tycoon returning to racing that day, so Opie will ride them and we are almost certain to have Mick Dee on Imperatriz in Melbourne.”

Imperatriz looked forward when charging home for second at the Taupō trials on Wednesday but the McEwen is a campaign starter before she steps back up to Group 1 level for much higher stakes later in the spring.

She will be the first starter for Te Akau’s new Victorian satellite operation, although with their new boxes slightly delayed, she will be stabled temporarily close by.

Sharp ‘N’ Smart is also going to need a new jockey on September 9 when he clashes with Legarto, La Crique and Dragon Leap in the Tarzino, with Michael McNab tapped for the job.

Regular rider Ryan Elliot has chosen to stick with Legarto for the Tarzino, hoping to get more spring rides out of the Australian Guineas winner than he would Sharp ‘N’ Smart, who may find the Tarzino a touch short as he warms up for Australia.

“They are both great horses but they will also probably both end up in Australia midway through the spring and have their Australian jockeys on,” says Elliot.

“I am hoping Legarto races in both the Tarzino and Arrowfield [1600m on September 30], whereas even if Sharp ‘N’ Smart races in both of those, they might be short of his best.

“Legarto was good at the trials the other day and Ken [Kelso] will be able to screw her down for Hastings now, while Sharp ‘N’ Smart has felt a different horse in his work lately.

“He feels more grown up, but he is such a long strider, the 1400m might be a bit sharp for him.”

Dragon Leap was the star of the show on Saturday but his jockey Warren Kennedy has been confirmed to partner Aromatic, who he rode to beat La Crique at the Taupō trials, in the Tarzino.

Co-trainer Lance O’Sullivan says no rider has been confirmed for Dragon Leap but the stable did use a pinch hitter in Lisa Allpress to win the Tarzino with Dark Destroyer last season.