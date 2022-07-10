Wiremu Pinn. Photo / Trish Dunell

Talented apprentice Wiremu Pinn is keeping as busy as possible as he sits out a five-month suspension after being charged for improper use of the whip at Ōtaki on May 6.

Pinn admits he made an error of judgement when riding out the finish on 6-year-old mare Posh Porotene in the 2200m contest, and has taken his penalty on the chin.

Pinn, who has had several brushes with officialdom during his apprenticeship, is determined to create a successful career in the saddle and won't be staying idle during his stint on the sidelines.

"I made a really bad error that day with a spur of the moment decision and I'm now paying for that mistake," he said. "I'm certainly not trying to hide from that and I have accepted the suspension and what it entails.

"My attitude is that I have to come back a better person and a rider, and I'm going to do what I can while I'm not out there on raceday to improve as a jockey.

"This is what I want to be doing with my life. I'd given it away once before, which was a silly thing to do, and I definitely want to come back and be successful when I'm back riding on raceday."

Pinn is riding trackwork and at trials during his suspension.

"I'm working hard at home for my bosses, Mason [Stevens] and Daniel [Miller] and that keeps me busy. We have a stable of about 40 horses but most are breakers and pre-trainers.

"They're a real challenge, as it's like having a small child where you have to teach them every step of the way, but that's fun in itself and keeps you on your toes.

"I'm riding trackwork and I'm also going to the gym to stay as fit as possible, while I'm going to start using a sports psychologist to help me with my mental skills and health as well.

"When I do get back to riding, I want to pay back the people who have supported me and stayed loyal to me.

"I've been really lucky that trainers like Lisa Latta and Fraser Auret put me on so many horses and I'll travel anywhere to ride for them to repay their faith in me."

Pinn is also going to take the opportunity for a little rest and relaxation away from the winter chills in New Zealand as he and partner Tayla Mitchell have a nine-day break in Fiji scheduled this month.

"It's been so cold and wet at home here over the last few weeks, I was dreaming of getting away to somewhere a little warmer for a few days," Pinn said.

"The next few months will be tough, but I can't wait to get back to riding on raceday and to prove to everyone I have what it takes to make a success of my riding career."

- NZ Racing Desk