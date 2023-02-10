Comeback mare La Crique looks odd-on in big sprint. Photo / Race Images

Who wins New Zealand’s hottest sprint race of the season may be the punting mystery of the day but the one certainty is it will be close.

And that game of percentages and inches could end up favouring comeback mare La Crique.

The $300,000 BCD Sprint is the race of the season so far, surpassing the Karaka Classic Mile from last month at Pukekohe.

With six Group 1 winners and all 12 starters having won black type races, the BCD pips the $450,000 Herbie Dyke as the potential highlight of Te Rapa’s mammoth Legends Day set to be run on a good4 track.

If recent history is any guide, the super sprint should be a nailbiter. That has been the case when this class of horse has clashed in sprints in the past 12 months, with Imperatriz winning the Railway at Te Rapa last month by a head and Levante the Telegraph two weeks later by a long neck.

Even dating back to when Imperatriz started her season at Ruakaka in August, she beat Dragon Leap by only a short neck, while Levante won last season’s Telegraph by a nose.

That closeness in talent, reaffirmed by the weight-for-age scale, suggests one move could win Saturday’s race, and the horse with the right draw to own that opportunity could be La Crique.

Unlike her fellow Matamata glamour mares, La Crique is fresh up, albeit having dazzled at the trials.

But she has barrier three and the early natural speed to sit handy to likely leaders Babylon Berlin and Faithful Feat, whereas Imperatriz can be tardy and barrier one raises at least the scenario she is three pairs back on the inside, while Levante tends to get back of midfield.

If all three follow their normal racing patterns (an inexact science), La Crique could be handy on the outer with the option to launch when jockey Craig Grylls wants, a crucial advantage in a race so evenly balanced.

Imperatriz does, of course, have Opie Bosson, who rarely ends up where he doesn’t want to be in our best Group 1 races, so could just as easily peel off the leader’s back at the 300m and justify her favouritism, or Levante, up to 1400m, could explode as she did in this race last year.

The Herbie Dyke looks just as tactical with the potential for moderate speed, and the three-year-olds should make the most of their weight advantages on one of the great racing days of the season.

Best bets of the day at Te Rapa:

1 - Prowess (R4, No 1)

Beat the best three-year-olds last start, and while stepping up to 2000m for first time, her grand-dam won this race. Multi anchor.

2 - Master Brutus (R2, No 1)

Almost beat Maven Belle last start when only getting 1kg so beautifully placed here. Has early speed to negate draw if they choose to go forward.

3 - Wild Night (R6, No 10)

Looks ready for 2000m, worked strongly this week and could

sit handy on moderate speed. Sire already has a G1 winner over 2000m this season in Mustang Valley.

4 - Fashion Shoot (R1, No 5)

Comes out of the Concorde at group level, so a big drop in class and loves Te Rapa. Gets back, so it may not be an easy watch, but if there is pressure, she can swoop late.

5 - Ess Vee Are (R5, No 2)

Huge run behind Auckland Cup favourite Aquacade at Te Rapa on New Year’s Day and comes in better at the weights. Gets barrier one and Opie Bosson.