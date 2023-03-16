Mazzolino is second favourite in the $350,000 Levin Classic at Trentham tomorrow. Photo / Supplied

Two daughters of Savabeel give trainer Stephen Marsh two shots at Group 1 glory at Trentham tomorrow, but the Wellington weather may decide which has the best chance.

Marsh lines up second favourite Mazzolino in the $350,000 Levin Classic and Sedaka in the $450,000 New Zealand Oaks and while both have shown enough this summer to suggest they could win under the right circumstances, how much rain falls in Wellington today could affect their chances for a variety of reasons.

Mazzolino has a touch of class and finds herself in the right Group 1 with so many of our best three-year-olds either in Australia, heading there, or in Legarto’s case, having returned.

She was a close third to Levin Classic favourite The Intimidator at Te Rapa two weeks ago in what is clearly the best form reference to tomorrow’s 1600m, and has won at Trentham over that distance.

Most importantly she has also won on wet tracks all the way to heavy, which some of her rivals such as The Intimidator and Master Brutus have not.

Wellington is expected to cop rain today although that could be offset by the high winds also expected but if Trentham starts edging toward a soft6 or 7, Mazzolino has the ability to handle it.

“She is one we don’t have to worry about any rain so she is really in the right race and in the right condition,” says Marsh.

“She is your typical Savabeel, getting better with every start, and I think she has a great chance. But if the rain doesn’t come and the track gets back to a good then that might suit a horse like The Intimidator more.”

Marsh also has valuable filly Luella Cristina in the Classic and is another chance in a field which outside The Intimidator, who has been a factor in elite three-year-old races this season, looks even.

Sedaka has raced liked a horse crying out for the Oaks trip all summer, most notably with her second in the Royal Stakes three starts ago when she was off the bit and drifting at the 400m yet came again late and roared home.

“I think she is racing well and can win but she is one horse I don’t want a wetter track for,” says Marsh.

“She has also drawn a touch wide which doesn’t help but they look an even bunch of fillies so it might come down to who gets the best trip.”

With the absence of Legarto and Prowess, the Oaks feels open and again any rain could be a telling factor as many fillies struggle with the 2400m of an Oaks anyway, so a testing track could rule most of the field out of play.

Away from the two Group 1s the Trentham meeting is incredibly deep, with Marsh thinking he has a great each-way chance with Nest Egg in a St Leger that has a good open-class handicap feel to it, the Cuddle Stakes is similar and the Lightning Handicap has a compelling mix of speedsters from across the country.