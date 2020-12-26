Racing: Star trainer Jamie Richards makes New Zealand racing history on Boxing Day in Ellerslie

Amarelinha strides to a comfortable victory in the Group 2 Jamieson Park Eight Carat Classic (1600m) at Ellerslie yesterday. Photo / Kirstin Ledington

Young gun trainer Jamie Richards has penned himself another page in the history books of New Zealand racing and this is one that may never be matched.

The 30-year-old trained six winners at the mammoth Ellerslie Boxing Day meeting, the first time any trainer has trained six in a day at the country's premier track, let alone on such a huge race day. And they came in consecutive races.

Other trainers have had six-win days at smaller tracks, but never at racing's headquarters.

One of Richards's Matamata idols, Dave O'Sullivan, held the previous record, also set on Boxing Day in 1993, when he trained five winners.

O'Sullivan's son, Lance, rode six winners that day but no trainers have had a six-win bag and Richards, trainer for Te Akau, also finished second and third in two other races.

Even for a young man on the verge of domination of our training ranks, this was something special from the trainer ranked ninth in the world.

"These big days are special to us all, this is why we get out of bed and work so hard," said Richards.

"A lot of people have helped today happen and it is something I won't forget."

The six-timer started with Palamos, who looked a ready-made favourite for the Karaka Million winning the juvenile race while Entriviere looked open-class material distancing her rivals in race four.

Vamos Bebe's win in the listed Hallmark Stud Sprint didn't come without a cloud over it as she bled soon after the race, which forces a three-month mandatory stand down from racing.

The black-type gained yesterday has added further lustre to her already hugely commercial broodmare value but Richards says she may not be retired just yet even though that would be a viable option.

Brando looked an emerging male three-year-old the way he smashed his rivals in the Shaws Wire Ropes Uncle Remus top give Richards his fourth win and heads next to the Levin Classic at Trentham, where Group 1 glory looks his for the taking.

Mai Tai then stormed home to claim the $80,000 Stella Artois Final for the intermediate 1500m horses.

But even after those five stunners Richards thinks he may have saved the best for last as Amarelinha, in just her third start, won the Group 2 Jamieson Park Eight Carat Classic.

She cruised up to her filly rivals at on the home turn and bolted in under Opie Bosson, who split the six Richards-trained winners with Danielle Johnson.

"We had a lot of talent on show today but she might be the most exciting," said Richards.

"She is very untapped and now heads to the Karaka Classic Mile and has to be a chance."

The six-timer takes Richards to 78 wins on the national premiership, a remarkable 44 win clear of second placed Stephen Marsh who also won two yesterday. Richards' haul takes him to 13 black-type wins for the season and on the verge of $2 million in stakes in New Zealand, without adding Probabeel's huge Australian earnings.

With the season less than five months old, Richards has seven months to try and try and work past the $4.48 million rivals Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman's stable accrued in the 2017-18 season.

The crucial meeting in that chase will be Karaka Million night on January 23 but after yesterday nothing Richards does next would surprise.