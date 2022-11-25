Craig Zackey. Photo / Trish Dunell

The most unexpected new force in New Zealand thoroughbred racing should continue their winning way at Te Rapa today.

South African jockeys Warren Kennedy and Craig Zackey have made an instant impact since joining the New Zealand riding ranks after moving here in the spring.

Their timing has been perfect, with New Zealand having lost key senior riders like Leith Innes, Michael Coleman and Jason Waddell in the last two years while others like Samantha Collett are on extended overseas sojourns and Danielle Johnson has moved to Hong Kong with fiancé Jamie Richards.

There is still plenty of talent in the local jockey ranks but experienced senior jockeys are always sought after, especially when they can ride like Kennedy and Zackey.

Kennedy was the first of the South African pair to strike and is now already up to 10 New Zealand wins while Zackey has ridden six and they already have an important fan in premiership-leading trainer Mark Walker.

“These guys can really ride but what has impressed me about them is their work ethic,” says Walker, head of the Te Akau racing machine.

“They are a real asset for the local ranks here and South African jockeys have had a great reputation worldwide for decades.

“So we are happy to put them on and plenty of other trainers are too.”

Te Akau already have New Zealand’s best jockey Opie Bosson as their retained No 1 and that won’t be changing, but he has been suspended for the last month with two more weeks to go.

His absence means Zackey gets on favourite Prise De Fer in today’s feature the $85,000 Eagle Stakes, a race that looks ideal for the talented galloper.

“He can be a hard horse to predict what he is going to do but he comes into this race well under the conditions,” says Walker.

“He has been racing in Group 1s or carrying bigger weights and I think both him and Brando have good chances, but I’d prefer the track doesn’t get too heavy.”

Those track conditions will be the key to punting with Te Rapa rated a Heavy 8 yesterday. A windy, fine day could quickly put that in the slow range but if it stays in the heavy punters at least have plenty of recent heavy track form to analyse as the wet tracks have stuck around almost the entire spring.

The open 1300m handicap rivals the Eagle Stakes for class, especially with Coventina Bay in the field, while the Eagle Memorial for three-year-olds (race five) loses Devastate after his win at Ōtaki on Thursday, suggesting Matter Of Honour is the one to beat.