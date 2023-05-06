Solidify. Photo / Supplied

While comparisons with his older stablemate Sharp ‘N’ Smart are inevitable, promising 2-year-old colt Solidify is the son of Redwood now in the limelight after adding his first win at stakes level to a burgeoning career when taking out the Listed Waikato Stakes at Te Rapa.

Solidify and multiple Group 1 winner Sharp ‘N’ Smart share the same sire in the Westbury Stud-based Redwood and it looks like lightning may have struck twice for trainers Team Rogerson, with both horses having picked up black-type success during their 2-year-old preparation.

While Solidify will have to go up many levels to match his older barn mate, who won three times at Group 1 level during his recent 3-year-old campaign, co-trainer Graeme Rogerson is convinced he has the ability to reach similar heights.

“Ryan [Elliot, jockey] thinks he is every bit as good as Sharp ‘N’ Smart, which is pretty exciting,” Rogerson said after the victory yesterday.

“The best part of his win was he never really handled the heavy ground that well, but when Ryan asked him for an effort, he lengthened out and did it easy.

“He could be very smart and you have to pinch yourself a little to have a pair like him and Sharp ‘N’ Smart in the stable.”

Solidify justified the opinion held of him by Rogerson and Elliot as he blew his rivals away in the final 200m at Te Rapa when coming from off the pace to down Glamour Tycoon by a length, which has only fuelled further thoughts of an ambitious Brisbane winter campaign for him.

“We took Sharp ‘N’ Smart to Brisbane last winter and he was unlucky not to win both of his starts when beaten a nose first up and then running fourth after suffering interference in the JJ Atkins Stakes,” Rogerson said.

“We’re going to try to win it with Solidify this time, although it will depend on how he pulls up, before we map out a final path.

“He could run at Pukekohe in the Futurity Stakes [Listed, 1400m] on May 27, or he might go to Brisbane for the Sires Produce Stakes [Group 2, 1400m] on the same day and then to the Atkins on June 10.

“Whichever way we go, he will be able to show people just how good he is, and the good thing is that Ryan will be riding him here and in Australia as well.”

Rogerson purchased the Redwood colt for $140,000 from the Westbury Stud draft at last year’s New Zealand Bloodstock Ready to Run Sale, with stud proprietor Gerry Harvey remaining in the ownership group.

Solidify has now won two of his first three starts, with the promise of plenty more to come.

● The father and daughter training partnership of Kelvin and Aimee Tyler were to the fore at Riccarton yesterday when they produced class performer Lightning Jack to win the Listed Great Easter Stakes (1400m).

The consistent 6-year-old son of Per Incanto had been hinting his next win wasn’t far away and he returned to his best as he lumped 60kg to a comprehensive two-length victory in the hands of Krishna Mudhoo.

Mudhoo had his charge trucking along nicely against the rail near the rear of the field in the early stages before picking a path to the outside of runners entering the home straight.

After balancing up, Mudhoo asked Lightning Jack for his best and the response was instantaneous, as he roared home wide to defeat Live Drama.

