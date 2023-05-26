Solidify. Photo / Supplied

Solidify can put some icing on New Zealand racing’s magnificent season with victory in the A$1 million Sires’ Produce in Brisbane today.

If he does he will also step further out of the mammoth shadow of stablemate Sharp ‘N’ Smart, who he is already being linked to after an impressive start to his career.

Sharp ‘N’ Smart emerged from obscurity this time last year with a promising Queensland campaign before going on to win three Group 1s as a three-year-old, and Solidify is being compared with his stablemate as both are later-maturing juveniles by Westbury Stud stallion Redwood and trained by Graeme and Debbie Rogerson.

Like Sharp ‘N’ Smart, Solidify has hit the line hard in his juvenile starts to earn his trip to Eagle Farm today. But for all his talent, Sharp ‘N’ Smart didn’t win at this carnival last year and he is not alone, as very few New Zealand-trained juveniles win major races in Australia.

There are occasional exceptions such as McGinty, Darci Brahma and Sacred Elixir, but while New Zealand horses have dominated the three-year-old races in Australia this season and had stunning success in Group 1 sprints with Roch ‘N’ Horse and Imperatriz, juvenile race wins are few and far between.

Solidify could change that as he should relish 1400m at Eagle Farm, and Queensland carnival juvenile racing often lacks the stars of the crop who all needed a rest after the Sydney carnival.

Solidify is the $4.50 second favourite for the Group 2 and could start a new phase in the career of jockey Ryan Elliot, who has had a remarkable Group 1 season with Legarto, Sharp ‘N’ Smart, Pennyweka and Levante in New Zealand and now gets a rare opportunity at the highest level in Australia.

The Sires’ Produce isn’t the only seven-figure Kiwi target at Eagle Farm today, with Arby and Waitak in a strong Queensland Derby, while Auckland Cup winner Platinum Invador and The Fearless One race earlier in the meeting.

Pukekohe hosts one of the last black-type races for the season with the Futurity Stakes at listed level set to be run on a heavy track today.

The Pukekohe meeting starts with a small but select open sprint in which the talented Butler will be looking to chase down the hare that is Johny Johny, and with both claiming 4kg the 1100m distance could be the big tick for Johny Johny.