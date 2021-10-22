Racing: She ain't no beauty but could be bewdy

Aris Aris.

In-form rider Craig Grylls will partner promising filly Aris Aris for Stephen Autridge and Kris Shailer in the Soliloquy Stakes at Matamata today as she builds towards the New Zealand 1000 Guineas at Riccarton.

The daughter of Contributer has had two starts for a good win at Taupo over 1100m before finishing runner-up over 1200m to the highly-touted Pareanui Bay at Te Rapa last start.

"That form from Te Rapa seems to be stacking up pretty well. She is a really nice filly although she is nothing to look at, she is only a wee little thing," Grylls said yesterday.

"She wouldn't win a beauty pageant but she has a big ticker and she really wants to do it.

"I have ridden her in her work and it has been really good. She will give a good account of herself on Saturday.

"She is on a path towards the 1000 Guineas, as most of the fillies in the race are. Once she gets to a mile it will be right up her alley. She switches off beautifully in the run and just does everything you want her to do."

Trainer Stephen Marsh also holds a decent hand in the Soliloquy, with debut winner Eva Chiara and Dubai Diva, luckless in recent outings.

The former was impressive at the first time of asking last month while her barnmate hasn't enjoyed the best of fortunes this preparation and both are considered worthy contenders in the day's feature.

Eva Chiara was badly held up at Rotorua and when a gap presented late in the straight, she burst through to win going away and in a manner suggesting she can make her mark in far stronger company.

"Her win was really, really good and her trials leading into it were great as well," said Marsh.

"She's just got better and better all the time and to come from where she was the other day was pretty phenomenal. She's breezed through the run and her work has been very good. I'm really happy with her, for sure."

Marsh said Eva Chiara's prospects had also been enhanced with the top-rated trio of Imperatriz, Ziegfeld and Mustang Valley to jump from the widest gates.